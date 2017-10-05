Osseo volleyball team scores win over Delano, Blaine

By Bob San

The Osseo volleyball team chalked up wins over Delano and Blaine last week to improve its overall record to 7-5.

Kate Achenbach led a balanced attack in the 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 win against Delano on Sept. 26. The senior outside hitter recorded nine kills on 13 attempts for a .615 kill percentage. Osseo senior Kate Achenbach spikes in a recent match against Maple Grove. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

Riley Stichter followed with seven and Emily Rossing five, Hannah Carmon and Lindy Oujiri four each. Aleah Techam had 16 set assists and Corissa Fuhrman had 14.

The Orioles were busy on defense with 70 digs. Taylor Quan led with 26, Kelsey Sealock had 16, Oujiri 13 and Techam eight.

Two nights later, the Orioles had to rally from two sets down to edge Blaine. Things didn’t look good for Osseo as Blaine took the first two sets 25-22 and 25-10. But the Orioles regrouped to take set three 25-20 and went on to win the next two 25-22, 15-9. It was Osseo’s third straight victory.

The Orioles, 3-3 in the conference, hope to extend their win streak when they host Spring Lake Park Thursday, Oct. 5.

