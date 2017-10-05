Osseo-Maple Grove sports briefs

The following are some highlights from Osseo and Maple Grove high teams.

Osseo Girls’ Swim and Dive

Osseo swim and dive is competing with new head coach Linsi Jagger this season. This year’s captains are Emily Lokken, Grace Mayer, and Marah Smith. The Orioles recently competed against Spring Lake Park. Top scorers were Amber Croonquist (ninth grader at Maranatha) in the 100 butterfly and sprint freestyle events, Marriane Kubisiak (ninth grader at Osseo) in the 100 breaststroke, and Savanna Dickey (ninth grader at Osseo) in diving.

The Orioles next visit Park Center Oct. 5 and host Maple Grove Oct. 12. Fredrick Stevens and the Osseo boys’ soccer team have been very competitive in the 2017 season. They are 4-6-1 entering the final week of regular season play. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

Osseo Boys’ Soccer

The Orioles dropped two close games last week. They fell to the No. 1 team in 1A Totino Grace 4-2 on Tuesday and lost to Armstrong 2-1 Thursday. Osseo, 4-6-1 overall, ends the regular season against Anoka at home Thursday, Oct. 5.

Osseo Girls’ Soccer

The Orioles played a strong game against Totino Grace but lost 2-1 Sept. 26. They led 1-0 at halftime but gave up two second half goals. Osseo then fell to Armstrong 4-0 Sept. 28. The Orioles end the regular season against Anoka Thursday, Oct. 5, at home.

New Maple Grove Boys’ Lacrosse Coach

Mike Mawdsley has been named the new Maple Grove boys’ lacrosse coach.

Mawdsley played Division 1 lacrosse at Sacred Heart University, where he was a four-year starting attackman. He finished his career fourth all-time in goals scored and eighth in points. After his successful college career, he returned home to Canada where he played professional lacrosse and was fortunate to be drafted in to the National Lacrosse League.

Mawdsley coached at Edge Lacrosse, a top Canadian club program, which helped the best kids in the country receive scholarships. This past high school season he was an assistant coach at Shakopee High School, where he helped lead the Sabers to their most successful season in program history. He currently coaches for Twin Cities Lacrosse, a competitive club program in Minnesota.

New Maple Grove Boys’ Track and Field Coach

Casey Roberts has been named the new Maple Grove boys’ track coach.

Roberts is a 2009 Maple Grove graduate and a 2013 St. John’s University graduate. He has his master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration, and is a nationally registered Emergency Medical Technician.

Roberts has been an assistant track coach with MGSH for the past five years and managed the winter athletic site at MGSH for years. He is currently the national coordinator for Life Time Fitness’ Ultimate Hoops Basketball program.