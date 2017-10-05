Osseo cross country team hosts Invitational

Osseo, Maple Grove and other runners take off at the start of the Osseo Invitational. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

By Eli Hoff

Contributing Writer Eighth grader Alexa Davis leads Osseo and sets a school record at the Osseo Cross Country Invitational. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The Osseo cross country team brought the show back home this past week, hosting the annual Osseo Invite at Elm Creek Park Reserve Sept. 28. After a stretch of races marred by unpleasant weather, Thursday’s blissfully cool temperatures were a welcome change for runners, who responded with some fast times.

The Osseo girls’ varsity team finished well in fourth place, led by eighth-grader Lex Davis, who set a school record while finishing fourth overall. Davis’ time of 20:16.45 beat the previous mark held by Alliana Houfek. Lauren Sanderson (21st), Camille Corniea (31st), Liz Vang (36th), and Becca Luebke (37th) also scored for the Orioles, who ran an average time of 21:54.

On the boys’ side, the team finished sixth. Senior Vaughn Thomas briefly led the race, but ultimately finished 19th. Also scoring were Darian Clark (42nd), Vaughn Ruska (45th), Noah Ruud (48th), and Eli Peterson (49th). The boys’ average time was 18:53. Oriole senior Vaughn Thomas races to a 19th place showing at the Osseo Inviational. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

In the girls’ C race, seventh-grader Linnea Noeldner placed fifth.

Osseo faces another fast course at the Victoria Lions Invitational in Chaska on Tuesday. Details can be found at osseocrosscountry.com

