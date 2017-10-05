Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ROGERS

NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Rogers, Hennepin County, Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers, Minnesota 55374, to pass upon the proposed assessment for delinquent sewer, water, recycling, and/or storm water service charges as provided for in the City Ordinance.

The attached list indicates the properties to be assessed, listed by Property Identification Numbers

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk. All property owners desiring to be heard with reference to this proposed assessment will be heard at this meeting. The entire amount assessed against any parcel of land will be payable, unless prepaid in one installment by November 30, 2017, with general taxes collectible in the year 2018 with interest at the rate of 8% per annum on the entire assessment from the date of the resolution levying said assessments to December 31, 2018.

The notice of this hearing mailed to property owners contains additional information.

An owner may appeal an assessment to the District Court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk of the City of Rogers within thirty (30) days after the adoption of the assessment roll and filing such notice with the District Court within ten (10) days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. No appeal may be made as to the amount of any individual assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. All objections to the assessments not received at the assessment hearing in the manner prescribed by Minnesota Statutes Section 429.061 are waived, unless the failure to object prior to or at the assessment hearing is due to a reasonable cause.

Submitted by:

Stacy Scharber

Assistant City Administrator/City Clerk

City of Rogers, Minnesota

Published in the

Crow River News

October 5, 2017

739955

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/739955-1.pdf