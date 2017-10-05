Maple Grove tables agreement for concert services during Super Bowl weekend

At its Monday, Oct. 2, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council ended up tabling discussion on a proposal for an agreement with Sue McLean and Associates for a Big Game Bash Concert production during the Super Bowl weekend.

The council also recognized the Maple Grove Fire Explorers Post for their participation in the Governor’s Fire Prevention Day this past summer.

BIG GAME BASH CONCERT

Maple Grove City Administrator Heidi Nelson told the council that staff had been working on ways for the city to participate in the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl, which is coming to Minneapolis Sunday, Feb. 4.

She said a collaborative effort between city staff, Minneapolis Northwest Tourism, the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Arbor Lakes Business Association, Maple Grove Community Organization, North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce and the parks and recreation department, to create a concert event Saturday, Feb. 3, at Central Park under a heated tent. There would also be a family event on the Thursday, Feb. 1, and possibly a children’s band earlier on that Saturday.

The planning committee is proposing to hire Sue McLean and Associates as the production company for the big concert Saturday night. Nelson said this group has done all the concerts at the Minnesota Zoo, and would provide the city with a turnkey event.

Maple Grove Economic Development Manager Carie Wiley said, “Sue McLean would do the negotiating with the artists and the talent, as well as obtaining the tent and the flooring and heat necessary to go forward with an event that is outside in the winter time.”

She said very conservative cost estimates have been made, with over estimating with the $253,550 on expenses and under estimating on the revenue of $210,000. She added that some cost and expenses could change with savings.

Wiley added, “We think that we can take advantage the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl being in Minneapolis. We aren’t looking to compete with other events happening in downtown and St. Paul. We are just looking to offer a local alternative for our residents and those in the northwest metro.”

The council members did have some reservations.

Councilor Judy Hanson asked what would happen if there was a snow event that day or there weren’t enough tickets sold and the event had to be canceled. “Is there some exposure to the city in the event that the event cannot go forward?”

City Attorney George Hoff said there was no termination provision at this point, but a provision should be added for termination in the event of a weather event or not enough ticket sales.

Councilor Phil Leith said he also had concerns. He wanted to know what the city would be on the hook for if the event was canceled.

He also added that earlier the same day, Feb. 3, is the Maple Grove Polar Plunge. “The Polar Plunge has thousands of entrants and it’s a big event,” he said. “I know police reserves, police CSO are involved with it and a lot of the police. We have all these people involved all day at the Polar Plunge, I just can’t see them helping out at night.”

Councilor Hanson said that the size of the event (possibly 1,500 attendees) and the parking lot at Central Park isn’t big enough. She added people might not want to be walking to the event in the cold from parking spots around the park.

Councilor Kristy Barnett added that she was concerned with a potential termination date that could upset residents that had already purchased tickets. “I could see that potentially being a public relations nightmare,” she added.

The council tabled the agreement with Sue McLean and Associates for the production of Maple Grove’ Big Game Bash concert event and designating City Administrator Nelson as the city’s designated representative under the agreement. This item will be back before the council on Oct. 16.

The Maple Grove Fire Explorers and their advisors were recognized for taking third place at the Governor’s Fire Prevent Day competition at the Minnesota State Fair by the Maple Grove City Council Monday, Oct. 2.

FIRE EXPLORERS

Also during the meeting, the Maple Grove Fire Explorer Post #3777 were recognized by the city council. The past August at the Minnesota State Fair, the Explorers participated in the Governor’s Fire Prevention Day competition.

The post placed third out of 29 teams. There were explorers from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. Each team of Explorers performed eight different events, including; CPR and AED, combat relay, spinal immobilization, room search with rescue, ladder raise, firefighter I written test, gear donning and a public education presentation in fire prevention.

Dan Firestone, lead advisor and Maple Grove Fire Safety Specialist, said it’s a full day. “They basically out there and do everything we do as firefighters,” he said.

Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “Congratulation again. That was a great accomplishment and really appreciate your successfully representing the city.”

“We are really excited with what they accomplished because it’s been a couple of years since we placed,” Firestone added.

OTHER

In other action, the council:

ACCEPTED a proposal of $16,000 from Roof Spec Inc. for investigation services for window leaks at the government center.

HIRED Jeff Cleveland to the position of accountant I at an annual salary of $61,328 effective Oct. 23, subject to a 12-month probationary period.

HIRED Wayne Spiering to the position of the fire inspector at an annual salary of $61,328 effective Oct. 13, subject to a 12-month probationary period.

