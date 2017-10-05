Maple Grove spikers suffer first defeat of season against Rebels

By Bob San

[email protected]

Champlin Park handed Maple Grove its first loss of the season in last week’s Northwest Suburban Conference volleyball action. Crimson Zoe Brown (left) and Annika Peeler attempt to block a Rebel attack. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

The teams entered the match tied for first place in the conference with undefeated records.

The host Crimson took game one 25-22 but the third-ranked Rebels took the next three 25-19, 25-22 and 25-11. The loss was the first for Maple Grove after a school-record 12 straight wins.

The Rebels held Maple Grove to a .137 hitting percentage while hitting .240 themselves. Rebel attacker Emma Schmidt was dominant up front with 26 of her team’s 60 kills. Paige Hinze led the Crimson attack with 16 kills, Skylar Gray had eight and Alexie Pryd six. Zoe Brown had 33 set assists. Defensively, Ali Hinze led MG with 23 digs, Pryd had 16, Gray had 15 and Paige Hinze 10.

The Crimson will try to start another winning streak when they host Totino Grace Thursday, Oct. 5.