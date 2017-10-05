Maple Grove is Fit For Life

Wellness program recognized

For over 28 years, one area employer has focused on its employees’ well-being. The Maple Grove wellness program — Fit for Life — for city employees began in the 1980s.

The city has worked to help create a healthy culture for the well-being of its employees through creating ways of better eating habits, increasing preventive care screenings and more. There are over 250 employees, hundreds of season temporary employees and paid-on-call firefighters.

Back when the program started, employees were offered a taxable cash incentive to take annual health screenings. The city than moved to a year-long fit for life program, which included a variety of programs encompassing various wellness aspects.

Employees were asked for feedback and the cash option was swapped for two days of vacation time, which increased the amount of employees participating in the wellness program from 37 percent to 60 percent.

HealthPartners recently recognized the city for its efforts with the Maple Grove Wellness Program. It believes that the city of Maple Grove knows that a healthy employee is a happy employee.

Devyne Schmidt, Well-being Client Manager at HealthPartners, said HealthPartners provides the city’s medical plan and health assessments.

“In this role, HealthPartners annually evaluates the services that city employees are using and promotes other programs that support employees and save them money,” Schmidt said.

The Maple Grove Fit For Life Committee said, “We wanted to be leaders in health and well-being and saw the importance for our employees as well as the benefits it could provide to the community as a whole. In 2009, we began working with HealthPartners.”

Today, the Fit for Life program has a current participation rate of nearly 70 percent.

According the Maple Grove Fit For Life Committee and Schmidt said earlier this spring, Jeremy Beach, a public works employee, went in for his annual eye exam. Doctors found a melanoma in his right eye. Fortunately it was caught early. But, this experience reinforced to Beach the importance of preventative health. That’s the kind of power this program has.

“We’ve also seen employees change their eating habits,” the committee said. “Firefighters and police are getting more serious about health and fitness. We have seen drops in employee medical costs, premiums, and worker compensation claims. What’s more, our wellness efforts generate camaraderie among employees, bringing staff in the various city facilities together.”

Pickleball is the latest example of Maple Grove’s goal of a healthy community. Five years ago, there were about 12 people playing. Now there are nearly 200.

Creating this successful program did not happen overnight, it can take years. The Maple Grove Fit For Life Committee said, “Finding programs and incentives that are impactful for employees takes some fine tuning. It also can be challenging to find program times that work for employees who work evening or weekend shifts. To meet these needs, the Fit for Life program offers options such as exercise tracking cards and other programs that can be done on the employee’s own time.”

Schmidt and the committee did give recommendations to other businesses in Maple Grove that are interested in creating their own wellness program.

They said to tart small, with something like biometric screening.

“This could be blood pressure and cholesterol,” they said. “It’s also important to secure support from top leadership in your organization to implement the program. Get buy-in from employees as to the areas/programs that are of interest.”

The committee and Schmidt added that if possible, create an employee-based wellness committee. Find the right incentives for employee participation. And lastly, provide time for employees to participate.

Employers who are interested in starting or improving a health and well-being program can learn more by visiting www.employeracademy.healthpartners.com.

