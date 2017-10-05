Maple Grove boys 1st, girls 2nd at Osseo Cross Country Invitational

Gabrielle Bolcer of Maple Grove (left) leads Osseo’s Lexa Davis (right) and a Centennial runner as they race at the Osseo Invitational. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The Maple Grove boys’ cross country team came out on top of the 10-team Osseo Invitational Sept. 28 at Elm Creek Park Reserve.

The Crimson girls team placed second, coming up seven points short of conference rival Centennial.

The boys’ varsity race began with a tribute to Maple Grove runner Sawyer French, who suffered a stroke Aug. 25 and is continuing rehabilitation. All competing racers chanted “Sawyer Strong” in unison prior to the blast of the starting gun. Many racers from competing teams wore “Sawyer” headbands at the meet.

The game plans of Maple Grove coaches Matt Gifford and Jen Riewe focused on controlled-pace team pack running for this event. While this allowed individual champions Ben Olson (Blaine) and Elizabeth VanLoon (Irondale) to get away early unchallenged, other team goals were accomplished. Maple Grove top runner Blake Iverson places second at the Osseo Invitational. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

Senior captain Blake Iverson grabbed individual runner-up honors in the boys’ varsity race as did senior captain Gabrielle Bolcer in the girls’ varsity event.

Crimson boys top seven were: Iverson (second – 16:47.1), CJ Young (third – 16.47.2), Patrick McClean (10th – 17:15), Charlie Caven (15th – 17:24), Mike Ward (20th – 17:42), Max Kivi (23rd – 17:46) and John Wackerman (34th – 18:20).

Maple Grove girls leading seven were: Bolcer (second- 20:14), Lindsey Young (seventh – 20:42) Ava LeNeau (eighth- 20:45), Avery Erickson (13th- 21:11), Riley Allison (16th-21:14), Sarah Wilcox (17th- 21:14) and Norah Trost (18th – 21:23).

Both the Crimson boys and girls won JV team championships, with Lauren Tillman placing third (21:54) in the girls race and Kyle Kryzer third (18:49) in the boys event.

