Dayton Parks Commission blesses trail plan

Council will wait to hear from Three Rivers Park District

The Dayton City Council recently met to review the city’s comprehensive plan.

During the meeting, the council discussed their vision for the city’s parks and trails and also gathered input from residents. The council previously heard from Dayton resident and Loucks Associate Paul Kangas who unveiled an overall plan for the city’s park and trail system to be incorporated into the 2040 comprehensive plan.

Every 10 years cities within the seven-county metropolitan area are required by the Met Council to review and update their comprehensive plans. A city’s comprehensive plan reflects the community’s vision of how the city should grow and develop. Many factors are reviewed throughout this process including the city’s land use, housing, transportation, parks and trails, natural resources, water supply, sanitary sewer and several other factors. The state law that sets this planning requirement mandates that the document also be reviewed by the Met Council.

The council did not approve any plans at the meeting. The purpose of the council’s discussion was to solely focus on the park and trail aspect of the comprehensive plan to come to a consensus as to what Dayton’s park system should look like. This map illustrates the 23 proposed park service areas in the city of Dayton. The dotted lines show potential pedestrian trails. Some trails are placed along roadways so the city can use right-of-way land it already owns. Loucks Associate Paul Kangas suggests planning trails in loops and planning parks near lakes and rivers to showcase the city’s natural beauty.

Kangas divided the city into 23 different park service areas and each park service area is approximately one square mile. Each park service area contains either a one to two acre tot lot (TL), a five to 12 acre neighborhood park (NP) or a 20 to 40 acre community play field (CP). Tot lots usually only accommodate small playground areas meant for families with young children to enjoy. They sometimes have other amenities but are relatively small in size. Neighborhood parks are larger and usually feature a playground area and other amenities such as a basketball or sand volleyball court, soccer fields and picnic area. Community play fields oftentimes include major ball field complexes with lighting, shelters and other services smaller parks do not provide.

“This is a guide that is subject to change,” Kangas said. “It will require updating as the city grows. The final plan, that will be a part of the overall comprehensive plan, is intended to act as the guide to be the ammunition for (City Administrator) Tina and other staff members to make good decisions when working with developers and residents, other municipalities, Three Rivers Parks District and other entities.”

Kangas used natural barriers such as lake borders, the Mississippi River and the boundaries of the Park Reserve to guide the parameters of each park service area. Major roadways and wetland complexes further dictate those constraints.

“Current and future roadways also dictate what types of parks might be appropriate for each area,” he said.

Kangas’ plan calls for trails on both sides of some major roads. “Because people love loops,” he said. The loops Kangas shows on the map do not require pedestrians to cross any major roadways. Additionally, Kangas said that when possible, the city should strive to build parks around lakes, and near the river to feature the city’s best assets.

City Councilor Rick Shermer requested that city staff define what constitutes as a trail.

“There may be different types of trails to be defined depending whether they are on the roadside or off-road,” said City Administrator Tina Goodroad. She added that staff will define the different park types as well.

“Developers rarely want to give up land,” Kangas said. “This document gives you that ammunition to fight for that land. By state statute, you’re entitled to 10 percent of the developable area. Getting land in the right areas is the most important part of the park planning process. These parks are not placed to take anyone’s land. Instead, these are meant to be executed as land develops. This plan is really meant to be in the community’s best interest.”

Kangas said the current plan, as illustrated, calls for more than 100 acres for community play fields. So, that could mean three parks over 33 acres, four parks over 25 acres and so on.

“The other way of paying for your park dedication is a cash equivalent,” Kangas said. “In that respect, for projects that would build a trail system that aligns with the approved overall plan, the city would give credit for that trail dedication.”

This option would assist the city in creating a trail corridor designed to potentially connect residents living in the western-most portion of Dayton to the Park Reserve. Kangas also pointed out that some of the parks can be funded or, at least, partially funded by the county or Three Rivers Park District.

Dayton’s Park Commission previously blessed the overall park and trail plan. The city council only discussed the plan; it was not approved. The city will again review the plan later in the year when Three Rivers Park staff can be present to update the council on the West Mississippi River Regional Trail master plan. This includes a trial to be constructed along Dayton River Road to be funded almost entirely by the park district.