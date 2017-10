The Champlin Park Rebels crowned their homecoming king and queen at the 2017 homecoming pepfest Tuesday, Oct. 3. Seniors Arshia Hussain and Darryl Carter took home the crown. The Rebels will continue their homecoming festivities by way of a parade to be Wednesday, Oct. 4, and a football game against the Roseville Raiders Friday, Oct. 6. More photos will appear in next week’s paper. (Photo by Megan Hopps)