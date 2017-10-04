Volleyball win streak reaches 12 as Lady Knights win Blaine Invitational

Syra Tanchin of STMA tries to get the ball past St. Francis’s blockers. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Lady Knights Volleyball squad has quite the winning streak going; 12 straight dating back to the Southwest Minnesota Challenge.

STMA won all six of its matches in the latest week of competition. A win over St. Francis on Tuesday and one over Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday preceded four Saturday victories over Roseville, New Life Academy, Concordia Academy and Wayzata to claim first place at the Blaine Invitational.

Tuesday’s match against St. Francis had some close sets, but the Lady Knights pulled out the three set wins they needed to take the match.

The first set went to STMA by a 25-21 margin. St. Francis fired back by taking an even closer second set 25-23.

The Lady Knights took back control of the match with a 25-15 victory in the third set, and then won another close set 25-20 to clinch the match.

Syra Tanchin led with 13 kills.

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI

The Lady Knights dominated a match against the Blue Jackets, winning it in three sets.

STMA came out and took the first set 25-14. The second set was similarly lopsided as the Lady Knights won it 25-13. They finished off the match with a 25-18 win in the third set to take the match 3-0.

Syra Tanchin once again led the Lady Knights with nine kills and 25 total attacks. Lexie Nelson had eight kills.

BLAINE INVITATIONAL

The Lady Knights won all four matches on Saturday to claim the title at the Blaine Invitational.

STMA defeated Roseville 2-0 to start the day. After needing extra points to win the first set 27-25, the Lady Knights quickly closed out the match with a 25-16 win in the second set.

Tanchin and Evie Harrington each had 10 total attacks.

The Lady Knights needed three sets to defeat New Life Academy 2-1.

The Eagles won a close first set 25-23, but the Lady Knights dominated the second set 25-11 and took the final set 15-8.

Tanchin had 11 kills and Harrington had 10.

The match against Concordia had another long first set with the Lady Knights winning 28-26. The second set saw them put it away 25-16 to take their third straight match in the invitational.

Tanchin led with 19 total attacks and Samantha Palmer had 18.

Finally, the Lady Knights beat Wayzata 2-0 to win the invitational.

Both sets were close, with the Lady Knights winning set one 25-20 and closing it out with a 26-24 win in the second set. Tanchin had 22 total attacks and Palmer had 13.

The four tournament wins put STMA’s record at 15-3 overall (6-0 Mississippi 8).

The Lady Knights play Monticello on Thursday and Champlin Park on Friday.