Rogers wins first round of sections

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers girls tennis team was handed the 13th seed of the 5AA section tournament, which meant they would get neither a first or second round. Instead, they would travel down to Osseo to play the 12th seed on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to get the tournament started right away.

The Royals had already played Osseo once this season, back on Aug. 25, and were able to come away with a 4-3 victory. Osseo decided to keep almost their entire lineup the same from that first meeting in the beginning of the season, but the Royals changed nearly every spot.

The only constant was Abby Johnson playing in No. 1 singles, otherwise all the other singles players were different, and all the doubles had different pairings, but it worked to perfection as the Royals were able to come out on top 6-1.

If you ask their coach, though, the different lineup was only part of the reason for the first-round win.

“These girls have now figured out how to pull for each other as a team while they’re out there playing,” Geoff Basham began. “You can hear them in between points cheering each other on, two or three courts away, which is the most fun thing about, not only playing, but coaching at a team level. It’s the reason I still enjoy playing. It takes some time when you don’t have, so they finally figured out how to do that, so that’s great. They are all cheering each other on and they just all played, top to bottom, they played well today. It was really cool to see.”

All the girls out on the courts playing relaxed and having fun. Whether it was their teammates cheering them on, or the fact that they were ranked 13th out of the 15 teams in their section, they didn’t appear to be stressed at all.

Even if they had a bad serve, got down in a set, or anything else, they continued to smile and just have a good time, and that led to some great performances five of their six points were won in straight sets, defeating their opponents 2-0.

The Royals didn’t have long to celebrate their win, though, as they had to turn around the very next day to play Anoka, who knocked them out of the first round of the section tournament a year ago with a 4-3 victory.

They know it’s a long shot, but the underdog Royals still believe they can get the job done.

“If we can match up top to bottom like we did today,” Basham began. “I think we might be able to turn some heads.”

