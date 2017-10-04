Crow River News Calendar 10/5

Rockford Friends of the Library book and bake sale

OCT. 2 to 7 — Baked goods and donated books will be up for sale at the Rockford library, 8220 Cedar St, on Monday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 7 during library hours.

St. Thomas garage sale

OCT. 4 – 6 – The St. Thomas Women’s Club will host its annual garage sale fund raiser Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 6 at the parish center of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 20000 County Road 10, Corcoran (at the intersection of County Roads 116 and 10). Hours will be Wednesday from 1 to 9 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with 50 percent off from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ($4 per bag and unlimited bags). This sale will feature clothing of all sizes, toys, miscellaneous household items, baby clothing and equipment, furniture and more. This is the Women’s Club big sale.

Life in Christ pork chop dinner

OCT. 5 — The Annual Pork Chop Dinner of Life In Christ Lutheran Church is set for Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The dinner will be at Life In Christ, 5015 Main Avenue in Albertville (across from STMA Middle School West). Along with expertly grilled pork chops, there will be hot German potato salad, traditional potato salad, beans, sauerkraut, apple sauce, rolls and dessert. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Spooky 5k

OCT. 6 — The Spooky Spring 5K race is Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rogers Community Center. Costumes are encouraged, winner for best costume. Featuring a 5K race and Lil’ Spooky Sprint (kids 10 and under). Community event following, featuring beer, brats and music. Event is open to the public for those not interested in running. Register at spookysprintitsyourrace.com/event.aspx?9id=9851. All proceeds going to KidPack program at CROSS Food Shelf. Sponsored by Rogers Lions Club and HealthSource of Rogers.

Book Award winners to speak

OCT. 7 – Writers Sun Yung Shin and Heid Erdrich, who won Minnesota Book Awards, will speak at the Delano Public Library, 160 Railroad Avenue East, Delano from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7. They will present a conversation about poetry and identity. Sun Yung Shin’s book “Unbearable Splendor” is the 2017 Book Award winner for poetry. Erdrich is a 2009 Poetry Book Award winner for “National Monuments.” Sun Yung Shin is also the editor, and Erdrich a contributor, to “A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota.”

This event is free and open to the public and presented by The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library with the Great River Regional Library – Delano. This program is partially funded with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education using state funding. Other funding was made possible through grants from Minnesota State Arts Board and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Cemetery Tour

OCT. 7 — The Hassan Area Historical Society Presents A Guided Tour of the Historic St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Cemetery. The Tour will include narratives on early church and cemetery history. It will also include information on early settlers, Civil War Veterans and other Military Veterans buried there. Meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the St John’s Church Cemetery, 24550 Territorial Road, Rogers (The Living Hope Church on Territorial Road). Cost is $5 per guest and includes the tour followed by refreshments of hot apple cider and apple donuts at HAHS. RSVP to 763-238-8382 by Oct. 3, to reserve your “space” at the cemetery.

The great big pumpkin sale

OCT. 8 — The Rockford Area Athletic Association (RAAA) will be selling pumpkins with proceeds to benefit the RAAA Scholarship Fund.

Rockford Area Athletic Association (RAAA) is the local athletic body that sponsors youth Baseball, Softball, T-Ball, Basketball, Tackle Football, JO Volleyball and Wrestling. RAAA is a non-profit organization dedicated to community growth and high quality sporting programs for the Rockford School district.

The sale will be Sunday, October 8 at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 55 in Rockford. All pumpkins will be $3.

Our Father’s Lutheran Church Harvest Festival

OCT. 8 — Activities abound at Our Father’s Lutheran Church at 3903 Gilbert Ave SE, Rockford Sunday, Oct. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. Open to the public, free entry, family friendly event. Farmer’s market, live music, food, raffle, pumpkin patch, community organization booths, hay rides, bonfire and more.

Rockford City Council

OCT. 10 — The next Rockford City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Rockford City Hall chambers.

Rogers Fire open house

OCT. 12 — The Rogers Fire open house is Thursday Oct. 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Station 1, 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers. Featuring fire truck rides, Rogers K-9 unit doing demonstrations, Xcel Energy demonstrations, North Ambulance and numerous other miscellaneous activities.

Corcoran City Council

OCT. 12 — Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12 at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.

Hamel Lions “Haunted Acres”

WEEKENDS OCT. 13 – 28 – Terror waits at “Haunted Acres” in Corcoran this year (at the Corcoran Lions Park located at the southwest corner of the County Rds. 101 and 10 intersection). The annual spooky event has evolved in fright factor. Be prepared. Horrifying haunts run Friday and Saturday evenings, 7 to 10 p.m., from Oct. 13 through Oct. 28. Tickets are $10 ($9 with a nonperishable food donation). All proceeds benefit Hamel Lions community service projects. Volunteer acting gigs are still available. Contact [email protected] with interest, or questions.

Children’s Country open house

OCT. 15 — Children’s Country Preschool, located in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover, invites the public to their annual Spaghetti Supper and Preschool Open House. The event takes place Sunday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The two preschool rooms and teachers will be available to answer questions. Tickets may be purchased at the door. There will also be raffle drawings for several area business donations and gift baskets at the end of the evening. Children’s Country Preschool is celebrating their 45th year in business. The preschool currently has openings in their Young 3’s Pink class on Friday mornings. This is a great opportunity to check out our preschool and child care rooms. They add students throughout the school year. For more information, contact Sue Duley at 763-498-8938 or visit their website at www.childrenscountrypreschool.com.

Independence City Council

OCT. 17 — The Independence City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.

Medina City Council

OCT. 17 — The Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.

Greenfield City Council

OCT. 17 – The Greenfield City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Greenfield Town Hall, 6390 Town Hall Drive.

Community Suicide Prevention presentation

OCT. 19 — 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1200 Hwy 25 S, Buffalo. Information, conversation, and access to local mental health resources. Free dinner catered by Elegant Entrees at 5 p.m., program at 6. No registration necessary.

Bully defense workshop

OCT. 21 — October is Bully Awareness month, give kids the tools to stand up for themselves and be safe at World Taekwondo Academy in Rockford. Children 4 to 7 attend the session at 11 a.m., and 8 and up at noon. Parents are welcome and encouraged to come. Free.

Pumpkins & Costumes

OCT. 21 — Pumpkins and Costumes Can Only Mean Halloween Is Near Crimsom leaves are falling and orange-hued pumpkins ready for picking. Young super heroes and princesses are readying themselves for Halloween. Get a jump on this frolicking, fun season at the Hanover Historical Society’s 7th annual Pumpkin Decorating Event. The event is Saturday, Oct. 21, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Settler’s Park, located behind Hanover City Hall. Free pumpkins to decorate for the first 100 kids. Parents and grandparents: Bring your costumed creature and get in the running for the best costume. Age categories — for both pumpkin decorating and costume judging – include: preschool, 6-8 years, and 9 and up. Judging is promptly at 3:15; must be present to win. Participants must use the provided supplies to be eligible for the pumpkin contest. Enjoy free cookies and orange drink. Take photos in the vintage carriage and on the antique tractor. Event goes on rain or shine. For more information, Contact Tim Zimmerman at 763-370-7373. This free, family event is sponsored by the Hanover Historical Society, whose mission is bridging the past with the future while preserving history and enhancing a sense of community. Learn more about us online at hanoverhistoricalsociety.org.

Rockford School Board meeting

OCT. 23 — The next regular Rockford Board of Education Meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 PM in the Heritage Room, located at the Rockford High School.

Kid’s Fun Run

OCT. 28 — Alleluia Lutheran Church and St. Michael Catholic Church are partnering together for a community 5K run Saturday, Oct. 28. Proceeds will support the work of Feed My Starving Children to help end world hunger. To register or for more information, visit TheOneRun.org.

Youth snowmobile training

OCT. 28 — The Foxtailers’ Snowmobile Club is offering youth snowmobile safety training to students 12-15 years of age. Upon completion of this course they will be certified to receive their Minnesota snowmobile certificate. The class will be Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Students need to dress for cold weather with proper snowmobile gear i.e., helmets, gloves and boots. As a prerequisite to the class: the student must complete the on-line course at www.snowmobilecourse.com or www.snowmobile-ed.com and provide the on-line course completion document when they arrive for class. A parent/guardian must accompany their youth to sign a release form and bring proof of age (birth certificate) of student. The parent/guardian is also encouraged to stay for the first hour of the training presented by a Minnesota DNR officer. Registration is required as class size is limited to 75 students. To enroll, call 763-497-6550 or visit STMA Community Education website at www.stma.thatscommunityed.com.