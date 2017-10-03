Thomas Allan Treptau, age 63 of Loretto, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Tom was born in Buffalo, MN on September 5, 1954 to his parents, Allan and Margaret (Pettit) Treptau. After he graduated from Delano High School, he married Patti Kauth on September 14, 1974; they raised three sons on their family farm in Loretto. Tom spent most of his life as a dairy farmer. For the last twelve years, he worked for Ingleside Engineering in Loretto. Tom loved working the fields and being outdoors, hunting with his boys, attending his grandkid’s events and spending time with family and friends. He was a very special and loving husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patti; sons Shawn (Jen) Treptau, Kevin (Amy) Treptau, and Joseph (Brandy) Treptau; grandchildren whom he adored: Logan, Tommie, Emma, Darci and Jack; mother Margaret Treptau; sisters Karen (Brad) Weidenfeller, Sandy (Rod) Pettit; sister-in-law Mary Sorensen; and many other relatives and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his father Allan; brother Kenny; and sister Pam.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church in Corcoran, MN. A Gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, from 9-11 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church. A luncheon will follow the service. Private inurnment.

Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.