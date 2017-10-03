The Great (Point) 8K will raise funds for those with lupus

Area residents are invited to join Lupus Link Minnesota for The Great (Point) 8K, a short/easy walk in Maple Grove.

The Great (Point)8K is a family-friendly event open to all ages. Just shy of half a mile, this short walk will go a long way to raise awareness and funds for lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease. The event will be at Central Park of Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 9 a.m. with registration. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

After the walk there will be a program, live entertainment, awareness display, refreshments and more.

Registration and fundraising is also available online. In addition to the walk, individuals or groups can volunteer, purchase a tribute trinket for the awareness display to honor or memorialize a loved one with lupus, and collect fundraising incentive prizes.

Lupus Link Minnesota is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing knowledge and mobilizing resources to support those in Minnesota and Beyond who are impacted by lupus and related autoimmune diseases. It’s vision is “Awareness Today. A Cure Tomorrow.” The Great (Point)8K will raise awareness and funds for lupus and bring together those with lupus and their network of supporters. Monies raised here stay here, supporting local community members impacted by this chronic, autoimmune disease.

The event will be hosted by KFAN’s Power Trip Morning Show host Cory Cove.

For more information, visit LupusLinkMN.org.