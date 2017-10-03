Royals take home first road win of the season

by Jake Schroer

Contributing Sports Writer

The Rogers Royals defeated the Chisago Lakes Wildcats in Lindstrom for their first road win of the season on Friday.

Rogers got on the board quickly when linebacker Ben McNaboe scooped up a Chisago Lakes fumble and ran it back for a 62-yard touchdown to give the Royals a 7-0 lead just a minute and a half into the game. John Torresani (21) runs through a crowd of Wildcats. (Submitted photo)

Cole Larson found Eli Solberg for a 28-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to give the Royals a 14-0 lead, and they looked to be in good shape.

Chase Hemme of the Wildcats scored to get the Wildcats on the board at 14-7, but the Royals would strike back twice within the quarter to build a 24-7 lead. First, Larson ran for a 9-yard score and then kicker Bjorn Charles hit a 20-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

Both offenses stalled in the third quarter, with the only points coming from another field goal, 40 yards this time, from Charles. Rogers had a healthy 27-7 lead going into the fourth quarter and it appeared the Royals would have no trouble cruising to their first road victory.

The Wildcats got a 15-yard touchdown run from Matt Mohr, which cut the lead to 27-14 for the Royals. Nick O’Neil made it 34-14 with a touchdown run of his own, and the game appeared well in hand. Cole Larson scores on a quarterback keeper during Rogers’ big win over the Wildcats. (Submitted photo)

Chisago Lakes rallied for a pair of scores in the final few minutes of the contest. Manuel Rosario cut the lead to 34-21 with a goal line plunge. When the Royals could not close the game, the Wildcats got the ball back and scored again. Mitchell Barrett found Peter Vitalis for an 81-yard touchdown and the score was now 34-28.

The Royals were able to hang on, however, and take home their first victory on the road. Rogers improves to 3-2 with the win; their third straight after a 0-2 start.

Head coach Marc Franz said that the team made it a mission to win a road game after losing their first two games of the season away from home.

“It’s fun to see the improvement and see them get rewarded for their hard work that they’re putting in trying to improve,” Franz said.

Rogers had 339 total yards of offense. Cole Larson threw for 163 yards and a touchdown, and Collin Murray led a backfield that rushed for 176 yards on the night.

The Royals get ready for a tough test Friday as they host the defending Class 5A champions, the Elk River Elks (5-0).