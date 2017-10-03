Rep. Uglem encourages applications for high school page program

By Mark Uglem

Guest Columnist

Rep. Mark Uglem, R-Champlin, is encouraging high school juniors to consider applying for the Minnesota House of Representatives High School Page Program. The week-long program is open to all Minnesota high school students in their junior year whether they are in public school, private school, or are home schooled, and is a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of state government and Minnesota’s legislative process.

Participants will assist members and staff during House floor sessions, participate in a mock committee hearing, and meet with legislators, constitutional officers, members of the judiciary, lobbyists, and media.

“I hope all high school students will learn more about this program and consider applying before the December 1st deadline,” said Rep. Uglem. “The page program is truly a unique opportunity for any student interested in government and politics.”

Applications must be postmarked or emailed by December 1. Participants are responsible for all personal costs associated with taking part in the page program, but will receive a small stipend to cover a portion of meals and, if applicable, cost of lodging.

More details and application information can be found on the House of Representatives website by visiting www.house.mn and searching “page program” in the search bar. You can also contact Andrew Olson, Assistant Sergeant at Arms, at [email protected] for more information.

