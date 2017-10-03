Lehrke the difference maker in rivalry game

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River and Rogers girls soccer teams squared off against one another on Saturday, Sept. 30. Heading into the game, it seemed as though it may not be the fairest of match ups as the Royals were sitting at 9-3, while the Elks were 5-7-1, but, as both these teams know, records mean nothing in a game like this.

Rivalry games always seem to play out funny. Everything anyone knows usually gets tossed out the window because just seeing that rivaled team on the field tends to bring out another level of play in everyone.

< > Sophomore goaltender Abby Barschdorf went toe-to-toe with Cassidy Lehrke, but one great shot made all the difference. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“I think regardless of anybody’s record in a game like this, it’s going to be a fight,” Rogers head coach Aaron Lindquist said. “They know each other from club soccer in the summer, and have played together since sometimes nine, 10, or 11. That makes the compete level that much higher. We definitely didn’t want to look past this game and I know they didn’t too.”

“It’s a game that the kids always get up for,” Elk River head coach Brian Steuter echoed. “They play with each other all summer long within the different clubs. There’s a number of those kids I coached when they were 12 years old. They’re good friends, they get a long with each other well, so you always want to play well against your buddies. It’s a good atmosphere for them.”

When play started, it was the Royals who seemed to control play. The wind was in their favor, blowing from their backs and straight into the Elks goal, and they were able to take advantage. Senior captain Claire Swan struck a beautiful ball up over the head of Elks goaltender Abby Barschdorf and into the back of the net.

That goal made Swan the Royals all-time points leader since the team moved up to Class AA, and it also gave them a 1-0 lead with 13:35 remaining in the first half.

However, that’s all the Royals would get in those first 20 minutes. Try as they might, they could never get past Barshdorf. Even when the Royals had a point-blank opportunity with about 1:00 remaining in the half, they could not sneak the ball past the young sophomore.

Both sides entered into halftime with the Royals leading 1-0, but it may have been the Elks feeling the best at that moment. They stopped multiple scoring chances by their opponents, and knew they were going to have the wind to their backs once play resumed.

“Well, I think part of it was the wind was in our favor in the second half, that certainly helped, and we made some adjustments to our formation,” Steuter said. “We struggled in the first half, I think, centrally in the middle of the field. They were passing around us, and we needed to add more numbers into that space, and tighten it up a little bit. Once we did that they couldn’t play as easily through the middle, and then we had all those great opportunities.”

The Elks took control of the game once play resumed, and it all began 1:30 into that second half. Lauren Ives received a pass right in front of the Royals’ net and pounded a header towards it, unfortunately for her and the Elks, though, Cassidy Lehrke was there to make the save.

Not only make the save, but smother the ball as well so Ives was not able to score off the rebound.

“Everything is just, ‘Whatever I can do to get this ball out of the net. Just keep it on the field,’” Lehrke said of moments like that. “If it’s a corner it’s a corner, but I will get kicked in the head, I will do whatever I have to do to keep the ball out of the net.”

The ball rarely left the Royals side of the field in that second half, with the Elks continuing to get corner kicks, and shots from in front of the net. But Lehrke continued to show why she is the program’s leader in wins and shutouts.

She was diving to her left, her right, and stopping everything that came her way as the Royals would go on to win the game 1-0.

Sometimes all a team needs is a hot goaltender, and that’s what happened when these two rivals met. Lehrke was on her mark all day, and was the real difference maker in her team’s 10th win of the season.

“It takes grit to win those games, and it takes a good goalie, and luckily we have a pretty dang good one,” Lindquist said. “Big saves there to end it, and happy to win on the road.”