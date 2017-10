Herman J. Kashmarek

Age 75 of Corcoran. Survived by wife Alice; children Terri Jaskowick (Dean), Ed Kashmarek, Deb (Dana) Schiller & Cara (Mike) Hotchkiss; 9 grandchildren; siblings Ken (Mary) Kashmarek, Karolyn Gerard, Linda (Mike) Forbrook, Leo (Teri) Kashmarek & Brian Kashmarek. Preceded in death by parents Martin and Clara Kashmarek.

Mass of Christian Burial was 11 AM Monday, Oct. 2 at the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, 20000 Cty. Rd. 10, Corcoran. Visitation at church one hour before Mass. Interment St Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands.

Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411

www.gearty-delmore.com