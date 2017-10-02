Property value increases expected to help Medina tax payers

An approximate 5.6 percent increase in property values in Medina is expected to help Medina property owners with their city property tax bills in 2018.

Medina Finance Director Erin Barnhart brought this news to the budget open house for Medina property owners on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Medina City Hall. Here are highlights of her presentation and subsequent City Council actions.

ESTIMATED PROPERTY TAXES

Barnhart estimated that the owner of a $700,000 home in Medina with no change in market value would see a three percent decrease in city property taxes from $1,809 in 2017 to $1,755 in 2018. The owner of a $700,000 home with a five percent market value increase would see a 2.6 percent increase in property taxes from $1,809 in 2017 to $1,856 (increase of $45).

City property taxes for 2018 are based upon assessed market values set in spring of this year. Medina property owners had the chance to protest their proposed assessed market values this past spring at the local Board of Appeals and Adjustments.

Local property taxes pay for a major chunk of Medina’s General Fund Budget and annual installments for paying off the city’s debt. Medina does not receive Local Government Aid, but it does receive a few other sources of state aid. An example is Minnesota State Highway Aid.

At the budget open house, Medina resident Bob Franklin pointed out a recent Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling against the city of Woodbury.

This ruling invalidated Woodbury’s major roadway assessment of a private developer for a new housing subdivision. This ruling might mean that local property tax payers would be responsible for paying for city streets that connect with streets in new housing developments. In the past Medina has assessed developers for street improvements to serve new developments.

Medina Mayor Bob Mitchell said the city would have to look at its ability to sell bonds to pay for streets to serve new developments. This information would influence Medina’s decisions about proposed developments and infrastructure needed to serve them.

Medina resident Doug Dickerson, a former Planning Commission member, said analysts have come before the Planning Commission with “cost per resident” figures for various items in the city budget. He asked why the cost per resident for police services is higher for Medina residents than for Loretto residents. The Medina Police Department serves both cities.

Mayor Mitchell said he was not familiar with that form of cost measurement, and he would look into it.

After the open house, the Medina City Council approved the city’s preliminary General Fund budget and property tax levy for 2018.

2018 BUDGET, TAX LEVY

State law requires Medina to certify its preliminary General Fund Budget and property tax levy for 2018 to Hennepin County by the end of September and its final General Fund budget and property tax levy to the county by the end of December. The final figures can be equal to or lower than the preliminary figures, but not higher.

In November, Medina property owners will receive from the county an estimate of their 2018 property tax bills for individual properties, based upon preliminary certified levies from the city, county, school districts, watershed districts and other local tax levying jurisdictions. These figures do not take into account future budget cuts or results of school district referenda in the November elections.

Medina is divided into four school districts. Property owners in the Wayzata School District would pay $.44 of their tax dollar to the county, $.26 to the school district and $.22 to the city. The amounts are similar for the Orono School District. Property owners in the Rockford and Delano School Districts would pay $.37 to the county, $.37 to the school district and $.19 to the city.

BUDGET, TAX LEVY FIGURES

The Medina City Council certified a 2018 city preliminary General Fund budget of $4,426,643, up by 2.7 percent from the $4,309,741 General Fund budget for 2017 (an increase of $116,902).

Also, the council certified a total city property tax levy of $3,904,817, up by 2.5 percent from the $3,808,978 total levy for 2017 (increase of $95,839). The city property tax levy for 2018 will include $675,791 for debt service.

WHERE WILL THE MONEY GO?

Public safety will account for $2,362,132 of 2018 General Fund expenditures, up by 3.9 percent from $2,271,825 in 2017. Public safety includes police, fire, building inspections and emergency management.

General government expenses in 2018 are budgeted for $1,123,397, up by 1.3 percent from $1,108,980 in 2017. Other major expense items for 2018 are public works ($731,017) and parks and recreation ($208,098).

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN

The City Council also approved Medina’s 2018 Capital Improvement Plan. Highlights for 2018 include reconstruction of Hickory Drive, overlay of Tower Drive west of Pinto Drive and overlay of Iroquois Drive.

Medina would pay an estimated $118,214 of the overall $236,427 project costs.

Other major 2018 capital improvements are storm water projects for a ravine at the Baker Park campground and Lake Ardmore. The city would pay $42,025 of the estimated $623,050 in total project costs. Little League baseball lights would cost Medina $250,000 of the estimated $350,000 total project costs.