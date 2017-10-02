October brings new speakers to Maple Grove Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is has lined up some colorful speakers to celebrate fall during the month of October.

On Oct. 3, Nick Johnson, marathoner and volunteer for Team World Vision, will discuss his participation in a charity Ironman Triathalon to raise money for Team World Vision. The organization develops clean water projects for Africa and is the largest non-government agency doing so in the world.

On Oct. 17, Cheryl Kolb-Uniten, community and economic empowerment manager for Cornerstone Advocacy Services, will speak about the emergency crisis organization providing services including suicide counseling, sexual and physical abuse, housing and more.

On Oct. 24, Tim Mulcrone, Rotary Polio Plus chair for District 5950, will attempt to raise awareness and continuing support for the campaign to eradicate Polio throughout the world.

On Oct. 31, Blois Olson, founder and principal of Fluence Media, will speak about Modern Media Dynamics – Volatile Media or Volatile Audience? Hes remarks are heard daily at 6:30 a.m. on WCCO radio and many other media outlets locally and throughout the country.

The Maple Grove Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are welcome. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186