Champlin Council begins planning for 2040 comprehensive plan

By Megan Hopps

[email protected]

The Champlin City Council met in a work session Monday, Sept. 25, to begin planning for the approval of the 2040 comprehensive plan (comp plan).

Every 10 years cities within the seven-county metropolitan area are required by the Met Council to review and update their comp plans. A city’s comp plan reflects the community’s vision of how the city should grow and develop. Many factors are reviewed throughout this process including the city’s land use, housing, transportation, parks and trails, natural resources, water supply, sanitary sewer and several other factors. The state law that sets this planning requirement mandates that the document also be reviewed by the Met Council.

“Under this law, local plans must conform to the Met Council’s adopted Thrive MSP 2040 Plan,” said City Planner Scott Schulte.

This means, the city’s document must conform to the Met Council’s 2040 transportation policy plan, the 2040 regional parks policy plan, the 2040 water resources policy plan and 2040 housing policy plan.

Champlin last adopted its 2030 comp plan in 2008. That document guides the work of staff for the next 20 years (2010 to 2030). The next generation of plans are due in 2018.

“Champlin’s current comp plan represents a major planning effort and provides a framework for development,” Schulte said. “The 2040 comp plan is an update and enhancement of that document rather than a complete overhaul of the plan.”

Not only will city staff be reviewing development, housing, transportation, parks, trails and open space with the council and commissions, but they will also present an overview of policies, goals and calculations of land use needs based on growth projections for population, households and employment.

“This is an opportunity for the council in cooperation with the planning commission and other advisory commissions to set the guide for the different aspects of the community,” said City Administrator Bret Heitkamp. “That will be taking place over the course of the next 12 months and we will kick off the planning in October.”

In an effort to assist the council in planning, the city plans to conduct an online community survey and idea exchange in the coming months. The city will review land use in January, housing in February, transportation in March, parks and trails in April, natural resources in May, water supply and surface water management in June, sanitary sewer in July and prepare a draft comp plan for an open house in August. In September the city will consider the adoption of the document and likely hold a public hearing as a last opportunity for residents to weigh in on the plan. The plan will not be finalized and submitted until late 2018.

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]