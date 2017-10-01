Rockford soccer teams have mixed results

By DAVE PEDERSEN

Crow River News Sports

Outcomes varied when Rockford’s girls and boys soccer teams challenged New Prague and Mound-Westonka last week including two wins, a loss and a tie.

Against New Prague the boys went to overtime before pulling out a 2-1 victory. Chris Chavez opened the scoring on a penalty kick 10 minutes into the game on a foul drawn by Miguel Ibarra.

Rockford gave up a goal with 34 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Chavez scored with 1:34 to play in overtime on a “great set up” that started with Spencer Hertl and a give and go with Ibarra and Chavez.

In the girls game against New Prague the girls lost 2-0, getting four shots on goal, two by Hailey Ziemer. New Prague only had six shots on goal.

“The game against New Prague was a disappointing loss,” said coach Melissa Joseph. “We did not function together like the team we were capable of being and allowed our opponents to score. But, like we have experienced more than once this year, our girls learned from the loss, pulled together and found renewed focus.”

The only goal for the girls against Mound-Westonka was all that was needed in the 1-0 Rocket win. Heidi Trandahl scored on a rebound of a shot taken by Logan Heinrich, just like they did a week earlier. Jade Ellis put seven shots on goal. The shutout was shared by goalies Ellie Zimmer and Skyler Palmer.

The boys also only scored one goal against Mound-Westonka and it was enough for a tied game. Coach Steve Ulen said it was not a bad result going against a team that was undefeated going into the game.

Chavez scored the Rocket goal, assisted by Christian Swanson. Goalie Lucas Robinson made 10 saves.

Chavez was voted Star Tribune’s player of the week for the week of Sept. 11. During that week he scored four goals and had five assists in three games.

“It is such a great honor for both Chris and the Rockford soccer program,” said Ulen. “It was the first time in school history that RHS boys soccer has had a player nominated and also won the award. Chris leads the team this year with 15 goals and six assists.”

Both teams are home against Waconia Thursday, Sept. 28 with the boys at 5 p.m. and the girls at 7 p.m. The girls play at Minnehaha Academy, 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. The girls are at Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 while the boys are home against Legacy Christian at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.