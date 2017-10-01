Knights boys soccer wins 2 out of 3

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Knights boys’ soccer team lost 4-1 to St. Cloud Tech on Monday before winning 3-1 the next night against Cambridge-Isanti and repeating that same score Thursday against Rogers.

Alex Krumenauer had STMA’s only goal in a 4-1 loss Monday to the Tigers in St. Cloud. Goaltender Brad Madore had 15 saves out of 19 shots against him as the Knights lost for the fourth time in five games.

Max Marron had three shots on net, but could not connect on any of them.

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI

The Knights moved on to Tuesday night, where they snapped their losing streak with a 3-1 road win over the Cambridge-Isanti Blue Jackets.

Alex Krumenauer scored his second and third goals of the week in the victory, and Max Marron also tallied a goal after being shut out against the Tech Tigers.

Goaltender Brad Madore faced several fewer shots, making six saves out of seven shots.

The Knights, on the other hand, put up 23 shots on the Blue Jackets, keeping the pressure up all night long.

ROGERS

The Knights closed out a successful week with a 3-1 win over the Rogers Royals.

Again, the Knights pressured the Royals heavily with 17 shots on net, connecting on three of them. Alex Krumenauer scored his fourth goal of the week, and Max Marron put two in the back of the net.

The Knights ended the week 4-5-1 (3-1-1 M8). STMA played Tuesday night against Buffalo. They return to action Thursday against Princeton and Saturday against Maple Grove.