Hanover breaks ground for new facility

Above, from left, are Grady Kinghorn of Kinghorn Construction, City Administrator Brian Hagen, Councilmember Doug Hammerseng, Councilmember MaryAnn Hallstein, Mayor Chris Kauffman, State Rep. Eric Lucero (R-Dayton), Councilmember Ken Warpula, and Councilmember Jim Zajicek. (Photos by Doug Voerding)

The Hanover City Council hosted an official ground-breaking for the new public works facility Tuesday, Sept. 19. The roof has been placed on the main part of the new Hanover public works facility.

Actual construction by Kinghorn Construction began in early August. The roof has been placed on the main part of the new public works facility.

“The walls were put up last week,” City Administrator Brian Hagen said. “We have a little bit of work to do on the exterior before we get going on the interior.”

Hagen said Kinghorn is pleased with the progress so far. “We’re looking at about January or February completion date. We’ll have the first lift of asphalt done this fall.”

AT3 Tactical

In other news, the City Council approved a rent reimbursement application for AT3 Tactical.

The business recently located into one of the old PHS West buildings in downtown.

The firearm accessory business was online only until the owner moved the business downtown.

“(The owner) hopes to turn it into some retail sales and online sales as the business continues to grow,” City Administrator Hagen said.

The city’s Economic Development Authority has a rent reimbursement incentive to allow a maximum contribution of $800 per month for three months rent, or $2,400 total.