Grab the girls and head out for a night out in Maple Grove

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes will again be hosting the Girls Night Out event Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. The annual Girl’s Night Out at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove will be Thursday, Oct. 5.

The ninth annual Girl’s Night Out event benefits the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer. All the proceeds from the event benefits Hope Chest, an organization providing funding for emergency financial support, education, research, treatment and hospice care for Twin Cities’ women fighting breast cancer.

The Girl’s Night Out evening is packed with events and opportunities including: food and wine sampling, and there is a gift bag for each attendee with discounts and special offers.

The cost to attend is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at http://hopechest2017.eventbrite.com or at the Shoppes Management Office Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cash or check payment only.

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is located just off Interstate 94/Interstate 694 at Hemlock Lane in Maple Grove.