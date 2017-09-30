Tennis roundup: Lady Knights go 3-5, continue to grow

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Lady Knights went 3-5 over a two week period; STMA went 2-1 during the week of Sept. 11 and 1-4 during the week of Sept. 18.

Week of Sept. 11 — The Lady Knights swept Monticello in singles, getting wins from Alli Hinz (6-2, 6-3), Emma Thole (6-0, 6-1), Brooke Beck (6-1, 6-0) and Meadow LaDuke (6-3, 6-4). Ruthie Schutz and Brooke Johnson won the fifth point in doubles (1-6, 6-4, 7-5). STMA won the match 5-2.

Next, the Lady Knights lost 1-6 to a tough Buffalo squad. Brooke Beck provided the lone point for STMA (7-5, 7-6 (7-2)).

To close out the week of Sept. 11, the Lady Knights defeated North Branch 5-2.

Once again, the Lady Knights swept singles, getting wins from Hinz (6-1, 6-0), Thole (6-0, 6-0), Beck (6-2, 4-6, 6-3) and LaDuke (6-1, 6-0).

Doubles #1, Schutz and Johnson, got the fifth point (6-2, 6-3).

Week of Sept. 18 — STMA took it on the chin this past week, dropping four matches in a row before winning the last one of the week.

Chisago Lakes narrowly defeated the Lady Knights 4-3. Schutz and Johnson won a point in doubles (6-4, 7-6 (10-8)), and singles points came from Beck (6-0, 6-0) and LaDuke (6-4, 7-6 (7-3)).

The Lady Knights lost 5-2 to Princeton, but several matches on the afternoon turned out well despite being losses. Wins came from Beck (7-6 (7-4), 6-2) and LaDuke (0-6, 6-4, 7-5). Head coach Ryan Antony could not stress LaDuke’s toughness enough, losing the first set 0-6 and coming back to win.

The match against Champlin Park turned out very similarly, with Beck (5-7, 6-2, (10-6)) and LaDuke (7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3)) gaining singles points, but the Lady Knights still losing 5-2.

Beck (6-3, 6-3) and LaDuke (6-3, 6-3) did it yet again against Delano, but the score remained the same; a 5-2 loss to the Tigers.

STMA finally broke through with a 6-1 win over Park Center. Singles finally got back in the win column as Hinz (6-2, 6-2), Thole (6-4, 6-2), Beck (6-2, 6-2) and first-time varsity player Olivia Flaten (7-5, 6-4) all got points.

LaDuke teamed up with Bella Nardini to win (6-3, 7-6 (8-6)) and the team of Gabby Olsen and Abby Trenholm also scored a point (7-5, 6-3).

The Lady Knights played Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday. They return to action Thursday at Rogers.