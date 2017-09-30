Rockford 8th graders top field at Milaca Mega CC meet

By DAVE PEDERSEN

The majority of Rockford’s varsity girls cross country team were able to act their age when winning its division at Saturday’s Milaca Mega Meet, one of the largest prep cross country events in the country.

There are several levels of varsity and JV races, plus grade specific events. Rockford entered and captured first place in the 18-team eighth-grade division. The young team has had five eighth-graders running on varsity and placing high at meets.

Ava Cusciotta, the top finisher at all Rockford girl meets this season, placed first overall. In team scoring other Rockets included Makayla Graunke (5), Alix Gifford (8), Emma Sather (12) and Natasha James (15).

“Again, their consistency is amazing, especially since the running conditions were very tough with the heat and humidity,” said coach Jason Hester about his eighth-graders.

Ellie Sather finished fourth overall in the ninth-grade race, helping the team finish fourth. Hester said her time would have placed her in the top 15 of the 2A girls varsity race.

Other ninth-graders with team score were Grace Zimmerman (17), Aigul Simpson (33), Torrey Hagen-Johnson (39) and Sydney Boyd (53).

On the boys side, Hester was pleased with the performance of Nels Trandahl, a sophomore and first year varsity runner who placed 22 in the varsity race. The coach added Trandahl ran like a seasoned veteran.

Rockford also entered the Waconia Invitational earlier in the week. The girls finished fifth out of 13 teams going against some larger schools.

Top finishers were Cusciotta (5), Ellie Sather (16), Grace Clark (32), Graunke (42), Emma Sather (45), Gifford (47) and James (52). Rockford’s boys finished 12th with Trandahl (25), Leo Duffy (49), Lucas Klonne (62), Nolan Aker (77) and Michael Nelson (78).

Rockford team will run at Becker, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.