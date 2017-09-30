Man arrested for vehicle theft following flight, crash

A 32-year-old man was arrested following a crash that involved a stolen car at Interstate 94 at Hwy. 241 in St. Michael.

Rogers officers were dispatched to a business in the 21900 South Diamond Lake Road for a vehicle occupied by four people acting suspicious. Officers also were informed the vehicle did not have any plates.

Officers arrived on scene and located the vehicle at a nearby business. When officers were attempting to get behind the vehicle, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle but were attempting to locate the vehicle on Interstate 94.

The suspicious vehicle exited the Interstate at a high rate of speed and failed to obey the traffic semaphore and ran a red light causing a crash.

All occupants in the vehicle were all provided medical attention and transported to North Memorial Hospital. Officers learned the vehicle was stolen.

The driver of the vehicle, Marcus Warren, 32, was arrested for possession of stolen property/vehicle and an outstanding felony warrant. The Minnesota State Patrol and Wright County are also assisting in the incident.

The case was forwarded to the Rogers Detectives Unit for further investigation and charges.