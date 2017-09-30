Knights cross country teams perform well at Griak invite

STMA CC invite is Oct. 3

For the second week in a row the St. Michael-Albertville girls and boys cross country teams battled heat and humidity along with the competition.

This time it was at Saturday’s Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota, featuring 220 teams and named for the long time former Gopher head coach.

STMA runners met the challenges head on with the girls placing fifth overall in the top Gold Division, finishing behind only one team from Minnesota.

“You have to give our girls a lot of credit to show so well against such unbelievable competition,” said coach Heather Strait. “Cross country is hard enough in perfect conditions, but the heat, humidity and hills make it even tougher. Our girls really showed how tough they are with some real true grit out there.”

Naperville North from Illinois captured the team title with 154 points, followed by Great Oak from California (156), Wayzata (177), Sun Prairie from Wisconsin (199) and STMA (214).

Leading the way for the Knights was eighth-grader Ali Weimer (24) and junior Annalise Davis (24). They were followed by junior Mia Salas (50), eighth-grader Katie Sigerud (54), sophomore Anna Belair (80) sophomore Paige McAloon (100) and ninth-grader Jessica Immer (112) to round out the top seven.

With their successful showing at the Griak meet the STMA girls moved up to No. 3 in the state Class AA rankings behind Wayzata and Minnetonka.

The STMA boys also ran at the Griak Invite, placing 22 in the Gold Division. The high finish helped the Knights get into the state rankings for the first time at No. 10.

“I guess you might say the guys over achieved a little,” said coach Gregg Greeno. “They really ran a smart race and they had to show some intestinal fortitude to hang in there like they did on a hot day.”

Juniors Carter Knaus (88) and Jonah Breuer (89) were the one-two punch for the Knight boys.

Also in the top seven were junior Luke Peterson (138), senior Joey Och (144), junior Tommy Hamilton (204), junior Tyler Bartholomew (224) and senior Michael Youngberg (228).

The Knights will play host to the STMA Invitational at the St. Michael Recreation Center Tuesday, Oct. 3. The schedule includes Junior High girls at 3:45 p.m., Junior High boys at 4 p.m., JV girls at 4:15 p.m., JV boys at 4:50 p.m., varsity girls at 5:20 p.m. and varsity boys at 5:45 p.m.