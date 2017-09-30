Celebrate Halloween Family Fun in Maple Grove

Looking for more fun to wear those cute Halloween costumes. Then join in at a kickoff to the Halloween fun.

The Maple Grove Community Organization is planning its Happy Halloween Family Fun event and following the tradition of MGCO’s other events (Breakfast with Santa and Maple Grove Days) the kids are sure to have a fun afternoon. Kids should wear their costume and bring their parents for an afternoon of silly spooky fun.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Weaver Lake Park, 8401 Dunkirk Lane.

The natural setting of the park hosts the perfect Halloween back drop for awesome decorations like the giant spider web and children will enjoy 20+ games as they follow the trail to games like the Scarecrow Jump, inflatable rides, Esmeralda’s the Witches potion (which will surely change the color of your hair), Halloween Mini Golf, crafts, music and so much more for an afternoon of eerie and ghostly kid friendly Halloween fun.

There is a cost of $5 per child, ages 2 to 8 years, and adults are free. All games, trick or treats and rides are included in the cost. Additional refreshments and treats will be available for a fee.

Online registration only that is available at www.maplegrovedays.org. Advance registration begins on Oct. 1. No mail or phone registrations accepted. Space is limited so sign up early.

For booth/game sponsorship information or general event info call the Maple Grove Community Organization voice message line at 763-494-5985 or the “contact us” section of the website.

Make the most of that Halloween costume and add the Fall Festival on Main Street to the calendar, Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.