Albertville approves preliminary 2.89% levy/budget increase

The Albertville Lions Club and Albertville City Council recently hosted a ground breaking ceremony for the new depot building that will sit next to the caboose in Central Park. Construction of the depot began last week and the goal is to have the building completed in spring 2018. Left to right are Public Works Director Tim Guimont, Councilor Walter Hudson, Pat Adamski, Councilor Aaron Cocking, Mayor Jillian Hendrickson, Councilor Rob Olson, Councilor John Vetsch, Doug Foster, LeRoy Berning, Randy Bacon, Ron, Globrisch, Brian Hoeschen, Bev Roden, Earl Bauman (Contractor), Floyd Roden (Lion Past District Governor) and Randy Kottke (Contractor).

The Albertville City Council approved a preliminary 2018 budget and levy increase of 2.89 percent.

The council also heard of a new business opportunity on a city-owned lot, and approved plans for an outdoor music Oktoberfest at the 152 Club.

BUDGET/LEVY

Finance Director Tina Lannes and City Administrator Adam Nafstad prepared a 2018 preliminary levy and budget.

Lannes said that, annually, the budget and property tax levy process starts in June with staff preparing estimates and projections for the following year’s preliminary or draft budget.

Through meetings and workshop sessions, the City Council reviews the preliminary budget and amends it as desired. Prior to Sept. 30 of each year, the following year’s proposed tax levy is submitted to Wright County for preliminary certification.

Lannes said additional items included in the budget for 2018 are funds to bring the part-time staff person for City Hall to a full-time position. Also, a full-time position for Public Works department is starting in July.

The preliminary budget for 2018 totals $4,060,301. The budget includes a General Fund tax levy of $3,056,908 for taxes payable 2017 and the debt service levy of $831,410.

The total levy, both general fund and debt service has increased from $3,779,234 in 2017 to $3,888,318, which is a 2.89% increase.

Lannes said the final levy is not certified until mid December “so there is still an opportunity to review, discuss, and change the 2018 budget and tax levy as needed. “

She said, “The important thing to note is that the final levy can be less than the preliminary levy, but it cannot be more. For the preliminary levy, it is best to avoid ‘locking’ into a levy that could be inadequate to fund operations and programs for next year.”

The council approved the preliminary budget and levy.

NEW BUSINESS

In other news, the council heard about an economic development opportunity for a city-owned parcel near Marlowe Avenue and 52nd Street.

Staff prepared a proposal for Shred-N-Go as a potential buyer of the industrial lot, noting that the business seeks grant authorization to pursue the next steps of development.

Staff said that in 2016, the city had been contacted by Mark Suppes, owner of Shred-N-Go Inc., a paper recycling company, interested in locating in the Albertville area to centralize their operations between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities.

In response to Suppes’ inquiry, staff told the council that the following exhibits were prepared:

Sept. 19, 2016 letter proposal to Shred-N-Go outlining the City’s willingness to sell Lot 1, Block 3, Barthel Industrial Park 2nd Addition for $1.00 and have the City recoup its land and improvements costs through tax increment financing. The letter also required Shred-N-Go to construct a 12,000 square foot building to City standards and pay all development costs. After the initial discussions, Shred-N-Go determined that a larger 16,000 square foot building would be more appropriate. As this progressed, Suppes asked if the site would allow for the building to be relocated to back up against the south property line. While no formal site plan was prepared, rough drawings were prepared for how the building would be located on the lot.

Staff also identified the following key issues: Shred-N-Go is proposing a 16,000 square foot building; the industry is a paper shredding and recycling business; the industry will provide 12 jobs; and the site plan requires a truck weighing station and truck storage yard.

The council agreed that it likes the proposal.

OUTDOOR MUSIC

In other matters, the council granted a major temporary outdoor music permit to the 152 Club for Oktoberfest for Saturday, Sept. 30.

Staff identified the following key issues:

The applicant has paid the appropriate fee.

The applicant has submitted a site plan showing the location of speakers, fencing and security, and has indicated adequate sanitary facilities as well as parking.

The Sept. 30 event is the applicant’s annual Oktoberfest Celebration and music will be played from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again from 8 to 11:59 p.m.

The applicant has indicated they will abide by the noise requirements.

Failure to abide by the standards or the receipt of nuisance complaints may be grounds for denial of future Major Outdoor Music Permits.

In other action, the council:

APPROVED a wastewater treatment facility plan and authorized preliminary budget for design of the improvements relating to wastewater discharge and effluent limits.