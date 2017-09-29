Volleyball continues surge with 2 more wins

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

Two more wins went in the books for the STMA volleyball team as they defeated Wayzata in four sets on Tuesday and came out on top in five sets against North Branch.

The first set against the Trojans did not come easy for the Lady Knights, but they took it 25-21. The second set also went to STMA by a score of 25-19.

With the match on the line, Wayzata took the third set 25-23, but the Lady Knights responded by running away with the third set by a score of 25-12, taking the match 3-1 and winning the match.

Head coach Michelle Chen stressed that her team needs to continue what it is doing, because those things are working.

“That’s one thing we need to do is make sure we keep finishing strong on every match whether it’s our third set, fourth set, or fifth set,” Chen said.

The win was STMA’s fifth straight dating back to the Southwest Minnesota Challenge.

NORTH BRANCH

North Branch took STMA the distance, but the Lady Knights prevailed in the end, winning 3-2.

The Lady Vikings jumped on the Lady Knights by winning each of the first two sets. North Branch needed 26 points to win the first set (26-24), and narrowly won the second set 25-22.

STMA edged out North Branch in the third set 25-23 to prevent a sweep and then the Lady Knights needed an extra point to win the fourth set 26-24.

STMA, having seized back momentum, put the fifth set away 15-7 to win the match. The team has now won six straight volleyball matches.

The Lady Knights played St. Francis on Tuesday night. Catch them in action next on Thursday against Cambridge-Isanti.