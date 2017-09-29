St. Michael Fire Department 100th Anniversary

< > St. Michael Royalty members on hand for the 100th anniversary include front row, left to right, Evaneline Nielsen, Jordyn Jahnke, Helen Pichler and Eliana Green. Back row: Emily Hlavka, Analise Nielsen and Briann Reynolds. (Photo by Bill Nord)

There was a big birthday party Saturday, Sept. 23, in St. Michael and the guest of honor turned 100 years old — only that “guest” is actually dozens of current and former St. Michael Fire Department members, as the department celebrated 100 years of service to St. Michael and the greater community.

Visitors at the event near City Hall were treated to food, exhibits, music and other celebrations in honor of the department’s 10 decades of service.