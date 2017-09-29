Community & PeoplePublic Safety

St. Michael Fire Department 100th Anniversary

By
The antique St. Michael fire engine takes on special meaning at the department’s 100th anniversary event, giving a nod to all past firefighters. (Photo by Bill Nord) Dad Steve Becker and son Solomon from Rogers check out fire gear at the 100th anniversary. (Photo by Bill Nord) The St. Michael Fire vehicles are lined up for the audience to check out. (Photo by Bill Nord) Food trucks cater to the hungry audience attending the St. Michael Fire Department’s 100th anniversary event. (Photo by Bill Nord) Blake Neumann of St. Michael takes his turn at the wheel in one of the department’s large engines. (Photo by Bill Nord) The St. Michael American Legion helps usher in the St. Michael Fire Department’s 100th anniversary. (Photo by Bill Nord) St. Michael Royalty members on hand for the 100th anniversary include front row, left to right, Evaneline Nielsen, Jordyn Jahnke, Helen Pichler and Eliana Green. Back row: Emily Hlavka, Analise Nielsen and Briann Reynolds. (Photo by Bill Nord)
<
>
St. Michael Royalty members on hand for the 100th anniversary include front row, left to right, Evaneline Nielsen, Jordyn Jahnke, Helen Pichler and Eliana Green. Back row: Emily Hlavka, Analise Nielsen and Briann Reynolds. (Photo by Bill Nord)

There was a big birthday party Saturday, Sept. 23, in St. Michael and the guest of honor turned 100 years old — only that “guest” is actually dozens of current and former St. Michael Fire Department members, as the department celebrated 100 years of service to St. Michael and the greater community.

Visitors at the event near City Hall were treated to food, exhibits, music and other celebrations in honor of the department’s 10 decades of service.