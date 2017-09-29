Rogers ends Knights’ Soccer 5-game win streak

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Lady Knights soccer team won their fifth straight game over Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday before losing a high-profile showdown against the Rogers Royals on Thursday, bringing that win streak to an end.

Abby Buckmeier’s two goals led the Lady Knights to a 5-0 win over the Cambridge-Isanti Blue Jackets Tuesday night.

STMA scored once in the first half and carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission. The Lady Knights exploded for four goals in the second half.

Kassi Schoen, Samantha Och and Taylor Beeler scored goals in addition to Buckmeier.

ROGERS

The Lady Knights put their five-game winning streak on the line in the latest showdown with the Rogers Royals; a team they have faced each of the last three seasons in the section final. Last season, STMA defeated Rogers 2-0 to advance to the state tournament.

Their latest regular season encounter happened Thursday night, and the Lady Royals came away with a 1-0 victory to move into first place in the Mississippi 8 conference over the Lady Knights.

The Lady Knights created several chances throughout the game, including a number of opportunities in front of halftime. The game stayed scoreless through the opening 40 minutes of play.

In the second half, it would be the Lady Royals who converted on a scoring opportunity as Claire Swan scored the only goal of the game, giving Rogers a 1-0 lead, which held until the end of the game.

Head coach Megan Johnson felt STMA outplayed the Royals, but needed to come through on their scoring chances.

“We passed really well, we moved around them, we just didn’t finish, and you have to finish,” Johnson said.

The loss dropped STMA to 7-2-1 (4-1 M8) , good for third place in the Mississippi 8 conference behind Rogers (5-0 M8) and Chisago Lakes (4-1-1 M8).

The Lady Knights played Buffalo on Tuesday and pick up the action again Thursday at Princeton and Saturday at home against Maple Grove.