Road Warriors: Knights blank Centennial to stay unbeaten

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

STMA stifled the Centennial Cougars 23-0 to remain perfect in their first 6A season Friday night on the road.

After their defeat of Champlin Park, the Knights entered Friday’s game as the #4 team in Class 6A, trailing only Edina (#3), Minnetonka (#2) and perennial powerhouse Eden Prairie (#1). Centennial entered as the #5 team, but the Knights did not let that intimidate them.

STMA’s defense got the scoring started with a safety late in the quarter, immediately giving the ball to its own offense on the ensuing possession. Centennial’s punter fumbled the football in his own endzone, leading to the two-point advantage for STMA.

Starting in excellent field position, quarterback Marcus Krupke aired it out for 44 yards to Zach Sjelin. Krupke found Desean Phillips on the next play for the first offensive points of the game, building a 9-0 lead.

It was still 9-0 late in the second quarter when the Knights got favorable field position again after a short punt, starting at Centennial’s 36-yard line. They took advantage, and Mitchell Kartes finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown run; his tenth of the season, to make the score 16-0 in favor of STMA.

16-0 remained the score at halftime, and the Knights knew they had to keep controlling the game and not let the Cougars into it.

Big plays would help the Knights do just that. An interception by Xavier Thurman swung momentum right back in STMA’s direction, and on the next drive, Matt Feldick scampered 15 yards for another Knights touchdown and a 23-0 lead with 5:13 to go in the third quarter.

The Cougars ended the third quarter with the ball at the STMA 25-yard line and looked ready to score, until Austin Springer recovered a Centennial fumble at the Knights’ 15-yard line, stopping the Cougars in their tracks.

From there, the Knights went on a long drive and drained crucial minutes from the clock. Gavin Wermanger’s eventual field goal attempt got blocked, but the drive ate up a lot of time and left the Cougars at their own 8-yard line with less than six minutes to play.

The defense came through with a three-and-out, forcing a punt from the Cougars. Eventually, the Knights lined up for the victory formation to close out another impressive 6A win, starting the first half of the season 4-0.

The STMA defense shut down another imposing offense; Centennial had not trailed at any point of the season until they met the Knights. Cougars quarterback Ryan Coob was held to just 46 passing yards and the Knights outran Centennial 248-118 with Kartes (17-78-1) and Phillips (17-93) carrying the load.

Springer had 14 total tackles as well as the fumble recovery that prevented Centennial’s best scoring chance.

Head coach Jared Essler was thrilled with the way the season has gone to this point.

“(I’m) really pleased with our effort thus far in the season with three of our first four games on the road,” Essler said.

Next up for the Knights is a Homecoming showdown as they welcome the defending 6A state champions, the Totino-Grace Eagles (3-1).