Maple Grove Police

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Sept. 10, 2017 through Sept. 16, 2017. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Sept. 10

16000 block of 107th Ave. — There was a report of dirt bikes or motorcycles driving in the street. Officer made contact with a group of people at a bonfire who stated they had been using four-wheelers earlier and would keep the noise level down.

11900 block of 71st Place — There was a report of an intoxicated person banging on homeowner’s door. Officer made contact and assisted the party in finding their own residence.

15300 block of 67th Place — There was a report of two vehicles parked in a driveway broken into. A small amount of money was taken and no damage to vehicles.

13000 block of Timber Crest Drive — There was a report of an individual yelling for help inside a residence. Officer made contact and found it was a child playing video games.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of two people taking merchandise and running from store. A follow-up investigation being conducted.

Grace Odens, 67, of Maple Grove was cited for criminal damage to property on the 13800 block of 78th Ave. N.

Monday, Sept. 11

9000 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of a trailer stolen from a business and was recovered in another jurisdiction.

8400 block of Rice Lake Road — There was a report of an individual who had fallen. Officers responded to assist. No injuries.

9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a shoplifter. Officers arrived. A person was arrested for misdemeanor theft.

I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a person walking along a freeway. Officers made contact with person, who became lost while on a walk. The person was transported home.

9100 block of Comstock Lane — There was a report of recovered mail in the yard of a home. Officers responded and found there were several different addresses involved. Case under investigation.

Eric Mayfield, 56, of Minneapolis was cited for shoplifting.

Robert Rocha, 52, of Stillwater was cited for domestic assault, warrant arrest and disorderly conduct at Hwy. 610 and I-94.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Hemlock Lane & I-694 — There was a report of a person lying on the boulevard. Officers responded and found intoxicated individual. Person transported to their residence.

11700 block of Red Fox Drive — There was a report of windows broken on two vehicles parked in a driveway. No suspects.

12500 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a snapping turtle in homeowner’s yard. Officer responded and transported it to nearby park.

12700 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of an unknown person dancing around behind the business. Officers responded, did not locate person. Advised to report further activity.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

I-94 & Boone Ave. — An officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with driver, who was intoxicated. Thomas Boyd, 40, of Albertville was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08.

Gleason Fields —An officer on patrol made contact with two occupants of vehicle in park after hours. Hunter Alwin, 18, of Maple Grove was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Christian Virgillo, 18, of Maple Grove was cited for possession or selling a small amount of marijuana.

9500 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of an individual being disorderly and threatening at a place of business. Officer made contact, calmed person down, who then left business.

11800 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a vehicle window broken while parked in a parking lot.

Tyler Jungers, 30, of St. Michael was cited for fraud and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 6300 block of Wedgewood Road N.

Thursday, Sept. 14

13300 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of a business. Officer made contact. An individual was found to be the manager of the evening cleaning crew.

15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a person shoplifting at multiple retail stores. An individual was trespassed. James Lowmaster, 20, of Minneapolis was cited for shoplifting.

6300 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on several occasions with person sleeping in vehicle. Officer made contact and advised vehicle occupant to move along.

Jordan Nelson, 25, of Little Falls was cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, fifth degree possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Krube, 38, of Maple Grove was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired at 94th Avenue N. and Dunkirk Lane.

Txue Lee, 50, of Andover was cited for disorderly conduct at 89th Avenue and Zachary Lane N.

Leticia Mauricio, 33, of Onamia was cited for possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, fifth degree possession of heroin and shoplifting on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane N.

Friday, Sept. 15

6300 block of Wedgewood Road — There was a report of erratic driving on a roadway. A vehicle exited, hit curb causing a flat tire, and then pulled into business parking lot. Officer made contact, driver found to be having a diabetic reaction. Ambulance responded, party was treated at the scene.

8500 block of Underwood Lane — There was a report of a laptop stolen overnight from a car parked in garage in which garage door was possibly left open. No suspects.

350 block of Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a possible physical domestic. Officers arrived on scene. Kinsley Asangwe, 40, of Maple Grove was cited for domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

13300 block of 85th Ave. — There was a report of small amount of money stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway overnight.

17800 block of 77th Ave. — There was a report of two juveniles who had biked by a residence and threw fireworks. Officers responded, did not locate suspects. No damage to house or yard.

Donald Cebula, 55, of Maple Grove was cited for domestic assault and disorderly conduct at E. Fish Lake Road and Weaver Lake Road.

Saturday, Sept. 16

14600 block of 95th Ave. — There was a report of an individual sleeping on the front steps of home. Officers made contact and found individual was unable to be cared for and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

11300 block of 82nd Place — There was a report of tablet stolen overnight from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence.

12400 block of 87th Ave. — There was a report of a wallet taken overnight from a vehicle parked in a garage. Apparently overhead door was left open. Fraudulent activity was reported on the stolen credit cards. Case under investigation.

Aajon Anderson, 22, of Minneapolis was cited for fifth degree possession of marijuana at Hemlock Lane and Main St. N.

James Zehlke, 49, of Crystal was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired on the 11200 block of 93rd Ave. N.

Other

During this time period there were 31 property damage traffic accidents and 5 property damage injury traffic accidents.