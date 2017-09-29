Clean water must be a priority

To the Editor:

The Press carried a great article (Sept. 14, page 4) on raiding of the Clean Water Act. Not only should the money be spent as the fund intended but Gov. Dayton’s Ditch Law, as originally written, needs to be re-instated. Furthermore, private ditches also need to have buffers because they feed most of the pollutants from farm fields into main government ditches.

Point pollution of waters has been fairly well controlled (factory, urban sewers, etc.) in recent years, but non-point pollution from yards and especially farm fields generally are not. Farmers and home owners need to do their part voluntarily and/or through law.

Dick Brown,

Champlin