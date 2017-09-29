Champlin business owners take home Franchisee of the Year award

David and Tracy Ford, owners of ActionCOACH MN in Champlin were honored with the Franchisee of the Year Award by the International Franchise Association at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Washington D.C. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

“We are truly grateful for the opportunity ActionCOACH has given us to change the lives of not only business owners, but all of those around us,” said Owner Dave Ford. “We are part of a global company that instills a culture of abundance and the yearn-to-learn. We appreciate all the support and leadership we receive from the global office.” The purpose of the IFA Awards Program is to provide recognition to those individuals and organizations that have contributed to the growth and success of franchising as a method of distribution in the global economy. With such recognition, it is hoped that it will help inform and educate the public about franchising as a concept, highlighting its benefits to society. David and Tracy Ford, owners of ActionCOACH MN in Champlin were awarded the Franchisee of the Year award by the International Franchise Association.

“Just weeks before we found out we were going to be honored with this award, along with our team, we made a long list of what makes our firm uniquely better,” said Owner Tracy Ford. “We have that list hanging up for anyone to see. We’re proud of that list. That list isn’t just about two people who started ActionCOACH MN, that list represents a lot of good people who are committed to our success. We are blessed to be recognized in such a huge way.”

Founder and chairman of ActionCOACH MN, Brad Sugars praised the Fords for their accomplishments.

“Successful people value new information that can help push them forward,” Sugars said. “Learn your product, customers, and competition. And then: keep learning,” said Sugars. “Dave and Tracy are committed to a high level of learning, excellence, and success to their team, their clients and the Twin Cities area. They exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit with a heavy dose of ownership, responsibility, and accountability. We tip our hats to them.”

Dave and Tracy Ford have been ActionCOACH Business Coaches for a combined 18 years, owners for the last four years. They consistently achieve top 100 status within the ActionCOACH global community and their firm is the most client award-winning firm in North America. Since 2007, they have served thousands of businesses with revenue up to 25 million. ActionCOACH has over 1000 offices in over 34 countries.