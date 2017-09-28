Wilfred “Willie” B Lindenfelser, 82

Wilfred B. “Willie” Lindenfelser, age 82 of Richville, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2017. He was born April 30, 1935 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Henry and Christine (Dehmer) Lindenfelser. Willie was raised in Elk River, MN and lived on the family farm for 52 years. He later moved to Foster Lake in Rogers, MN in 1987. During this time, he was a faithful member of St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville, MN. In 1996, Willie and Barb moved to Richville, MN and wintered in Arizona. They were members of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Rush Lake, MN for 21 years. Willie had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and had a Grotto built for the parish of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. On August 10, 1957, Wilfred Lindenfelser and Barbara Daluge were united in marriage at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville, MN by Father Polthman. The two just celebrated 60 years of marriage with family and friends. Willie raised cattle and hogs, owned Elk River Meats and Lindenfelser Excavating. While excavating, he bought Hi-Way 10 Wash in St. Cloud to “keep Barbara out of mischief”, as Willie would say. His hobbies included: being an avid fisherman and hunter – hunting many times with his grandkids, playing cards, collecting old cars, raising horses, snowmobiling, tinkering in his shop, camping, landscaping, building things, and any time spent with his family and friends. Willie lived life to the fullest and knew how to have a good time. He was a kind, caring, generous, loving, hardworking, faithful man with a great sense of humor who loved spending time with his family and had a special fondness for his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his son, George; parents, Henry and Christine; parents-in-law, George and Helen Daluge; brothers and sisters, Bernice, Clarence, Irma, Ralph, Rita, Francis, Irene; sister-in-law, Beverly; and Stacy Lindenfelser. Willie will be missed by his wife of 60 years, Barb; children, Brenda Nichols, Lisa Meyer (Neil), Jeff (Jan), Russ (Dana), Carmen Heidelberger (Bill), Dana Watters (Ron), Randy (Jackie), Jay (Jerri), Becky Berning (Scott); daughter-in-law, Theresa Lindenfelser; 28 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Albert; sisters-in-law, Rita and Mary; brothers-in-law, Jim Zahler and Jim Daluge; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 10:30 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville. Burial will follow at St. Albert’s Cemetery in Albertville, MN. Casket bearers are Nickie Beaty, Shana Kranz, Chelsea Weber, Brooke Lindenfelser, Paige Berning and Morgan Lindenfelser. Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael Albertville Funeral Home. 763-497-5362. www.thepetersonchapel.com.