Three Rivers to host apple cider events all autumn long

Nothing says autumn like a fresh glass of apple cider. That crisp, tangy smell is a treat all its own, and aside from brilliant fall foliage, it’s one of the best treats of the season.

This fall, round up the little ones and head over to Eastman Nature Center in Dayton to pick some apples and enjoy the colors of fall Sunday, Oct. 1, 8 or 15. A variety of apples are used to produce tart apple cider at Eastman Nature Center. Apples are gathered from trees in the park district, cleaned, pressed and enjoyed by many locals. Don’t miss this fun, fall event Sundays in October. (File photo by Megan Hopps)

Wildlife volunteers will share the history of how apples came to Minnesota and how the first pioneers established a winter hardy apple and turned it into a major horticultural crop. Families are welcomed to grind apples into a mash using a press, take a hike to explore other fruits being harvested by wildlife this time of year and taste different apple varieties.

“The best cider has a balance between sweetness and tartness,” said Three Rivers Parks Naturalist Brandon Baker.

Apple producers oftentimes blend different apple varieties together to achieve this balance using Red Delicious, Granny Smith, Gala and the ever popular Honeycrisp apple in the cidering process.

As the cider is being pressed, families will also learn how apple trees came to America.

“When Europeans got over here they brought their apple trees with them,” said Baker. “Unfortunately, their apple trees wouldn’t produce fruit because there were no honeybees. We had bumblebees, but bumblebees didn’t evolve with apple trees so they couldn’t pollinate them very well. Honeybees did. So Europeans brought honeybees over here too.”

Children and families will be invited to gather and clean the best apples, removing the stems and any bruised or damaged parts.

“To produce the best flavor and most colorful cider, the skin of the apples is left on and the apples should be sliced into quarters with the cores removed,” said Baker.

At Eastman, the apples are thrown into a bucket with a turn crank to press the apples to a pulp. The pulp is then squeezed through a fine-mesh sieve to extract the juice and is then served. Kiddos will take turns using the crank to press the apples and learn some fun fruit facts.

“When you plant an apple seed you never know what you’re going to get,” said Baker. “If you were to take a honeycrisp today and plant every single seed inside the honeycrisp in the ground you would not get one single honeycrisp from it. Every single apple would be an apple that was never found on Earth before and will never be found on Earth again. Apples are very complex. It’s impossible to reproduce them through their seeds. You have to clone them. So all the honeycrisps you eat are clones of each other; they’re clipped and put on roots to graft.”

Area residents interested in learning more about the apple cidering process should attend the free event at Eastman Nature Center Sundays, Oct. 1, 8 or 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. Three Rivers Parks holds a series of events each year to teach children and families about the apple juice and cidering process. To learn more about cidering events in the area visit the park district’s website at www.threeriversparks.org.

