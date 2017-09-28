School Board – ANOKA – HENNEPIN SCHOOL DISTRICT

DESCRIPTION OF PROPOSED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District #11 is proposing a bond referendum on November 7, 2017 to finance two new elementary schools and other facility and site improvements districtwide. The largest project components are the new elementary schools to be located in Blaine and Ramsey. Each would be located on a 38 acre site with approximately 136,000 square feet of building space. Additions and renovations are also proposed at the following attendance centers: all five high schools, the Fred Moore, Washington and Jackson Middle School Campuses as well as the CBPAMES portion of the Jackson site and River Trail Learning Center. Special service classroom, media center, science lab and classroom renovations are also proposed districtwide.

The total cost of the proposed projects, including bond issuance,.is $249 million. The projects would be scheduled for completion in the 2018 – 2022 calendar years. Cost estimates by project type/location are as follows:

The district has supplied cost estimates for the operation and staffing costs of the additional building space and believes existing revenues will be sufficient to fund the operational cost increases. The school board believes the proposed, two new elementary schools and additional building space / renovations to existing structures are in the best long term interest of the district.

If the bond referendum is successful and bonds are sold, the debt service on the bonds will be eligible for debt service equalization under Minn. Stat. 123B.53, Subd. 3, If the bond schedule is approved. The amount of debt service equalization aid, if any, the district receives is determined annually and Is dependent upon property wealth; student population, and other statutory requirements.

Based upon the departments analysis of the school districts required documentation and other pertinent information from sources of the Minnesota Department of Education, the Commissioner of Education provides a positive review and comment.

Persons desiring additional information regarding this proposal should contact the school district superintendents office.

