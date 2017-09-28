Rockford/Hanover/St. Michael community mourns loss of popular bartender

The Rockford/St. Michael/Hanover community is mourning the loss of Scottie Dunn, a popular bartender at the River Inn in Hanover. This photo is from a Crow River News article in 2016 about a Rockford alumni boys basketball game. Dunn was a 1998 Rockford graduate.

Scottie Dunn had many friends, so many in fact that they helped raise nearly $10,000 in mere days following his death.

Dunn, a 1998 Rockford High School graduate and current St. Michael resident, was found deceased early Tuesday morning at his residence. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office indicated that deputies responded to his residence on 16th Street NE at the St. Michael/Hanover border for a “medical situation.”

The sheriff’s office said, “Upon arrival, (Dunn) was found to be deceased. The investigation continues by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. There are no safety concerns for the public.”

St. Michael City Councilor Cody Gulick said he knew Dunn well, and that he was a very popular bartender at the River Inn in Hanover. The River Inn even has chicken wings named after Dunn (Scottie wings).

“He was a long time bartender at the River Inn,” Gulick said. “That’s how most people knew him. He was quite a social guy and was big into softball.”

Friends helped raise Go Fund Me money to assist with Dunn’s daughter, Zoey. Friends on the site had many positive things to say about Dunn.

The main post reads, “As many of you know heaven gained an angel. We lost an amazing dad, son and friend. Scottie Dunn passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 26, 2017. Due to the circumstances we are setting up this Go Fund Me to help the family with funeral expenses. Please keep the Dunn family in your thoughts and prayers and most importantly his sweet little girl Zoey.”

Carole Pepin said her family would remember Dunn’s kind heart and smile “and how you always went out of your way to stop and say hi and visit with us when ever we saw you. We hope everyone who knew you will find comfort in all of their great memories.”

The River Inn added, “(Dunn) will forever be a part of the River Inn family. Our hearts go out to Dawn, Zoey, and the entire family.”

Alicia Northenscold commented on how Dunn touched the lives of many people “and always sparked life within them.”

She said, “He lived life to the fullest. He instilled hope and genuine love in all the boys he coached. Zoey was his life. I am praying for his family and all of his close friends. This world is going to miss him and all that he brought to it. He is someone that sticks with you for life. Such a tragic loss.”

The Rockford/St. Michael/Hanover community is mourning the loss of Scottie Dunn, a popular bartender at the River Inn in Hanover. This photo is from a Crow River News article in 2016 about a Rockford alumni boys basketball game. Dunn was a 1998 Rockford graduate.