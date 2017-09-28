Planting for the future

Rico Montenegro, chief arborist with the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation, explains to volunteers how to plant this plum tree in the Osseo Orchard on Sept. 20. The city of Osseo was selected as a site for a community fruit orchard. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

Osseo Orchard takes shape with Fruit Tree Project

Osseo Mayor Duane Poppe gives some remarks on how the Osseo Orchard will help develop and promote a healthier living in the community. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

Last week a small portion of Osseo was beautified near the Osseo Public Works building, at 200 Eighth Ave. S.E.

There were 22 new apple, pear, plum and cherry trees, along with 10 fruit shrubs (serviceberry, elderberry, currant, raspberry and aronia berries) planted in a grassy area.

The city of Osseo has named the area “Osseo Orchard.” This orchard is a public place where the community can gather, and in the future, grab fresh fruit to eat.

This new orchard was made possible by the Fruit Tree Project, a supportive project developed by the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation and the company Vitafusion has partnered with them. These groups are on a mission to plant, cultivate and sustain over 10,600 nutrient rich fruit trees with the ultimate goal of increasing access to healthy foods while building the community and fostering a better greenscape for everyone.

The Fruit Tree Project 2017’s impact includes providing 1.5 million pieces of fresh fruit to under-served communities. The orchards will also removed 2.2 million pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, produce 1.7 million pounds of oxygen and filter 67,000 pounds of pollutants from the air. Volunteers plant some of the 10 fruit shrubs in the Osseo Orchard on Sept. 20. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

The project plans to plant over 200,000 fruit trees domestically and internationally by 2020.

On Sept. 20, the fourth Fruit Tree Project took place in Osseo with partners from the city, the Food Group, Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Health’s State Health Improvement Partnership. Members of Osseo city staff and Osseo City Council gathered with community volunteers to learn how to properly plant the fruit trees and shrubs.

Twenty-two fruit trees are planted by volunteers in the Osseo Orchard. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

Mike Dave, with Vitafusion, said, “I think we take for granted what we have access to every day. There are a lot of people in our communities right next to us that don’t have access to the basic needs of life, let alone healthy food.”

Osseo Mayor Duane Poppe added, “This is really a culmination of a two-year process to really help develop and promote a healthier living within the community. A big round of applause goes to Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Health. The really helped coordinate and guide and direct with this. A big hand to Nancy (Abts) in our office too.” These volunteers work to properly plant this fruit tree. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

Anita Berg, with the Food Group, said the effort would be providing educational opportunities to the community as well as food.

Chief Arborist with the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation Rico Montenegro then demonstrated for the crowd how to properly plant the fruit tree. He also showed the group how to plant the fruit shrubs.

A group of around 40 volunteers went to work planting the trees into holes in the ground that were pre-dug.

“This is a piece of land that we always struggled with,” Mayor Poppe said. “This provides an opportunity for healthy resources for our citizens and education opportunities. Hopefully will allow people access to plant fruit trees of their own and make this thing bigger than it is today.” Osseo Mayor Duane Poppe, Osseo Councilor Anne Zelenak, chief arborist Rico Montenegro, and others attend the community planting the Osseo Orchard. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

