Osseo looks to bridge police relationships

At its Monday, Sept. 25, meeting, the Osseo City Council considered the first steps in fostering relationships between law enforcement and the community.

City Administrator Riley Grams said city staff has begun discussions about hosting an all-city Night to Unite event next year.

“Because of that, we would like to try and find a community partner, to not only to assist us in the planning but also defray some of those costs associated with the event,” Grams added.

The community event would bring the city together at the city campus at Osseo City Hall with fun and games for everyone. The city would involve community partners, past Night to Unite party hosts and city staff in on the planning and then bring the results to the City Council for approval.

Grams then presented the council with a recommended action of adopting a resolution which would authorize the city to solicit and accept donations for Night to Unite activities.

Councilor Harold Johnson said the legislature this past year approved a change that would allow cities to have up to $850 in expenditures for this event. Attorney Mary Tietjen said that was correct, but was not sure of the exact amount.

The council then unanimously approved the resolution authorizing the city to solicit and accept donations for Night to Unite activities.

OTHER

In other action, the council:

HIRED part-time police officer Robert Anderson.

APPOINTED Mike Corbett to the unexpired term on the Osseo Planning Commission with a term to expire Dec. 31, 2018, and appointed James Killmer to the Heritage Preservation Commission to a two-year term.

