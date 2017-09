The Osseo boys’ soccer team evened its record to 4-4-1 when they tied Coon Rapids 1-1 and beat Blaine 4-3 last week. Above, Samuel Rubio Agular of Osseo (14) wins this battle for a header. Osseo next visits Robbinsdale Armstrong Thursday, Sept. 28. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)