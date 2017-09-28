Ordinances – CITY OF CHAMPLIN ORDINANCE NO. 789

HENNEPIN COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

PUBLICATION SUMMARY CITY OF ANOKA ELECTRIC ELECTRIC FRANCHISE FEE

AN ORDINANCE IMPLEMENTING AN ELECTRIC ENERGY FRANCHISE FEE ON THE CITY OF ANOKA, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, FOR PROVIDING ELECTRIC ENERGY SERVICE WITHIN THE CITY OF CHAMPLIN, MINNESOTA

On September 25, 2017, the City of Champlin adopted Ordinance No. 789, imposing a franchise fee on the City of Anoka, a municipal corporation (Anoka Municipal Electric Utility), which provides electric services within the City. Pursuant to City Ordinance No. 672, a Franchise Agreement between the City of Champlin and Anoka Municipal Electric Utility, the City has the right to impose a franchise fee on Anoka Municipal Electric Utility, in an amount and fee design as set forth by the City Council. The fee shall commence with Anoka Municipal Electric Utilitys January 2018 billing month.

Adopted: September 25, 2017

Ryan Karasek, Mayor

Attest:

Roberta Colotti, CMC, City Clerk

The full ordinance shall be posted at the public library and available for inspection during normal business hours at City Hall.

Published in

The Press

September 28, 2017

