Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MEDINA

The Medina Planning Commission will hold the following public hearings starting at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 2052 County Road 24 on Tuesday, October 10, 2017:

1. Mark Smith NE corner of Hwy 55 and Mohawk Dr. Comprehensive Plan Amendment and PUD Concept Plan for 48 lot subdivision with 7 acre park on 52 acres (PIDs 03-118-23-42-0001, 03-118-823410001, and 03-118-23-4-0005).

2. (Continued Hearing) Ordinance Amendment Chapter 8 related to land use regulations pertaining to the Sanitary Landfill and Closed Landfill-Restricted zoning district.

3. (Continued Hearing) 4000 Hamel Road Rezoning of Woodlake Landfill to the Closed Landfill-Restricted zoning district.

All persons wishing to be heard shall appear at this time. Written comments are also solicited. Information is available for review at City Hall.

