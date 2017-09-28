Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the Maple Grove City council will hold a public hearing and meet at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove, MN at 7:30 p.m. on the Sixteenth (16th) day of October, 2017 to consider the adoption of proposed assessment rolls assessing properties that benefit from the following:

The Enclave at Dunlavin Woods

Street & Utility Project No. 16-09

The total amount of the proposed assessment is $1,458,700.00 and the area proposed to be assessed, all lying within the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Minnesota, is described as follows:

PID LOT/BLOCK

07-119-22-22-0045 through 07-119-22-22-0052 Lots 1-8, Block 1

07-119-22-22-0053 through 07-119-22-22-0064 Lots 1-12, Block 2

07-119-22-22-0065 through 07-119-22-22-0073 Lots 1-9, Block 3

The Village at Arbor Lake

Street & Utility Project No. 16-13

The total amount of the proposed assessment is $1,037,080.00 and the area proposed to be assessed, all lying within the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Minnesota, is described as follows:

PID LOT/BLOCK

23-119-22-42-0013 Lot 1, Block 1,The Village at Arbor Lake 2nd Addition

23-119-22-43-0010 Lot 1, Block 1,The Village at Arbor Lake

23-119-22-43-0014 Outlot F, The Village at Arbor Lake

23-119-22-43-0017 Outlot I, The Village at Arbor Lake

23-119-22-43-0018 Outlot J, The Village at Arbor Lake

23-119-22-43-0020 Outlot L, The Village at Arbor Lake

23-119-22-43-0021 Outlot M, The Village at Arbor Lake

23-119-22-43-0022 Outlot N, The Village at Arbor Lake

23-119-22-43-0024 Lot 1, Block 1, The Village at Arbor Lake 3rd Addition

The Village at Arbor Lake

Trunk Charges Activation

The total amount of the proposed assessment is $1,232,284.31 and the area proposed to be assessed, all lying within the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Minnesota, is described as follows:

PID LOT/BLOCK

23-119-22-42-0013 Lot 1, Block 1,The Village at Arbor Lake 2nd Addition

23-119-22-43-0010 Lot 1, Block 1,The Village at Arbor Lake

23-119-22-43-0024 Lot 1, Block 1, The Village at Arbor Lake 3rd Addition

Cambridge Park

Street & Utility Project No. 16-16

The total amount of the proposed assessment is $883,600.00 and the area proposed to be assessed, all lying within the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Minnesota, is described as follows:

PID LOT/BLOCK

07-119-22-41-0124 through 07-119-22-41-0128 Lots 1-5, Block 1

07-119-22-41-0129 through 07-119-22-41-0134 Lots 1-6, Block 2

07-119-22-41-0135 through 07-119-22-41-0140 Lots 1-6, Block 3

07-119-22-41-0141 through 07-119-22-41-0146 Lots 1-6. Block 4

07-119-22-41-0147 through 07-119-22-41-0152 Lots 1-6, Block 5

07-119-22-41-0153 through 07-119-22-41-0158 Lots 1-6, Block 6

07-119-22-41-0159 through 07-119-22-41-0163 Lots 1-5, Block 7

07-119-22-41-0165 Outlot B

07-119-22-41-0166 Outlot C

07-119-22-41-0167 Outlot D

07-119-22-41-0168 Outlot E

07-119-22-41-0169 Outlot F

07-119-22-41-0170 Outlot G

07-119-22-41-0171 Outlot H

07-119-22-41-0172 Outlot I

07-119-22-41-0173 Outlot J

07-119-22-41-0174 Outlot K

Mirabel

Street & Utility Project No. 16-17

The total amount of the proposed assessment is $384,000.00 and the area proposed to be assessed, all lying within the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Minnesota, is described as follows:

PID LOT/BLOCK

23-119-22-23-0098 through 23-119-22-23-0099 Lots 1-2, Block 1

23-119-22-22-0139 through 07-119-22-22-0142 Lots 3-6, Block 1

23-119-22-22-0143 through 07-119-22-22-0148 Lots 1-6, Block 2

23-119-22-23-0100 through 23-119-22-23-0104 Lots 7-11, Block 2

23-119-22-22-0149 through 23-119-22-22-0155 Lots 12-18, Block 2

23-119-22-23-0105 through 23-119-22-23-0112 Lots 1-8, Block 3

Waters Edge at Central Park

Street & Utility Project No. 16-18

The total amount of the proposed assessment is $1,641,600.00 and the area proposed to be assessed, all lying within the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Minnesota, is described as follows:

PID LOT/BLOCK

23-119-22-13-0051 through 23-119-22-13-0065 Lots 1-15, Block 1

23-119-22-14-0056 through 23-119-22-14-0064 Lots 16-24, Block 1

23-119-22-13-0066 through 23-119-22-13-0083 Lots 25-42, Block 1

23-119-22-13-0085 OL A,Waters Edge at Central Park

23-119-22-13-0089 OL B,Waters Edge at Central Park Outlots

Ploceus Meadows

Street & Utility Project 16-21

The total amount of the proposed assessment is $636,000.00 and the area proposed to be assessed, all lying within the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Minnesota, is described as follows:

PID LOT/BLOCK

31-119-22-32-0066 through 31-119-22-32-0069 Lots 1-4, Block 1

31-119-22-32-0070 through 31-119-22-32-0077 Lots 1-8, Block 2

Hamlets of Rush Creek

Street & Utility Project No. 15-08

The total amount of the proposed assessment is $2,070,235.00 and the area proposed to be assessed, all lying within the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Minnesota, is described as follows:

PID LOT/BLOCK

30-119-22-34-0014 through 30-119-22-34-0023 Lots 1-10, Block 1

30-119-22-34-0024 through 30-119-22-34-0038 Lots 1-15, Block 2

30-119-22-34-0039 through 30-119-22-34-0043 Lots 16-20, Block 2

30-119-22-34-0044 through 30-119-22-34-0047 Lots 1-4, Block 3

30-119-22-34-0048 through 30-119-22-34-0063 Lots 1-16, Block 4

Sycamore Commons

Developers Agreement

The total amount of the proposed assessment is $32,100.00 and the area proposed to be assessed, all lying within the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Minnesota, is described as follows:

PID LOT/BLOCK

34-119-22-11-0012 Lot 1, Block 1, Sycamore Commons

Bottineau Ridge Phase 2

Developers Agreement

The total amount of the proposed assessment is $245.630.18 and the area proposed to be assessed, all lying within the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Minnesota, is described as follows:

PID LOT/BLOCK

23-119-22-42-0010 Outlot A, Bottineau Ridge

Residential Watermain Repairs

Assessment Waivers

The total amount of the proposed assessment is $24,475.00 and the area proposed to be assessed, all lying within the City of Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Minnesota, is described as follows:

PID LOT/BLOCK

01-119-22-14-0012 Lot 5, Block 3, Maple Grove Second Add.

01-119-22-32-0054 Lot 14, Block 9, Boundary Creek Third Add.

01-119-22-32-0055 Lot 11, Block 10, Boundary Creek Third Add.

01-119-22-34-0001 Lot 1, Block 1, Boundary Creek First Add.

01-119-22-42-0023 Lot 4, Block 5, Maple Grove First Add.

01-119-22-42-0027 Lot 4, Block 6, Maple Grove First Add.

01-119-22-43-0018 Lot 2, Block 3, Boundary Creek Fifth Add.

01-119-22-43-0019 Lot 3, Block 3, Boundary Creek Fifth Add.

10-119-22-43-0019 Lot 3, Block 2, Nungesser Highlands

11-119-22-21-0074 Lot 24, Block 1, Fountain Park 2nd Add.

12-119-22-23-0019 Lot 16, Block 3, Maple Valley Park 3rd Add.

14-119-22-21-0044 Lot 14, Block 7, Wellington Crest 2nd

14-119-22-31-0030 Lot 21, Block 2, Woodland Ponds

15-119-22-14-0082 Lot 2, Block 5, Gleason Estates 2nd Add.

15-119-22-41-0017 Lot 5, Block 1, Rice Lake Woods Plat Twelve

16-119-22-22-0070 Lot 29, Block 3, Rice Lake Terrace

20-119-22-32-0106 Lot 10, Block 6, Huntingwood Farms East

27-119-22-42-0086 Lot 26, Block 3, Northwood Ridge

28-119-22-21-0020 Lot 13, Block 2, Fish Lake West

36-119-22-41-0078 Lot 1, Block 1, LeRoy Kesler Addition

The proposed assessment rolls are now on file in the office of the City Council and are available for public inspection during the regular business hours. Objections presented to the City Council during the said meeting, or written objections presented prior to or during said meeting will be considered before the City Council takes any official action on the proposed assessment rolls.

CAUTION: Minnesota law provides that no appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment unless a written objection, signed by the affected property owner, has been filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing.

Within thirty (30) day s after the adoption of the assessment, any person who is not precluded by failure to object to or at the assessment hearing, or whose failure to so object is due to a reasonable cause, may appeal the assessment to the District Court pursuant to Minnesota Statues, Section 429.081, by serving notice thereof upon the Mayor or Clerk of the municipality. The notice must then be filed with the Court Administrator of District Court within ten (10) days after its date of service upon the said Mayor or Clerk.

Section 435.193 through 435.195 of Minnesota Statutes provides that a city may, at its discretion, defer any payment of special assessments for homestead property of person sixty-five (65) years of age or older, or retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, for whom it would be a hardship to make the payment. Applications therefore may be obtained from the City of Maple Grove. The City of Maple Grove has not, however, as yet elected to defer special assessments, nor has it established any guideline for such deferral of special assessments. Deferral is therefore unlikely. If any persons wish, however, with this understanding, to make an application for deferral of special assessments, the said application will be accepted and considered on an individual basis.

Direct all objections to the assessment or to the amount of the assessments, when made in writing, to the City Clerk of the City of Maple Grove, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, P.O. Box 1180, Maple Grove, MN, 55311-6180. Direct all other inquiries you may have directly to the Maple Grove Special Assessment Clerk.

Auxiliary aids for handicapped persons are available upon request if notified at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the Administration Department at 763-494-6000 to make arrangements.

Amy Dietl

City Clerk

Published in

The Press

September 28, October 5, 2017

736803

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/736805-1.pdf