Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BOTTINEAU RIDGE APARTMENTS PHASE II

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Maple Grove will hold a public hearing at the Maple Grove Government Center at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway at 7:00 p.m. on MONDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2017, to consider among other items a request for approval for a PUD Development Stage Plan Amendment and Final Plat for the purpose of constructing a 50 unit 4-story apartment building. Located at 11800 80th Ave N. PID# 23-119-22-42-0010.

If you desire to be heard, please attend this meeting. For additional information, please call the Community Development department at 763-494-6040.

Auxiliary aids for handicapped persons are available upon request if notified at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the Administration department at 763-494-6010 to make arrangements.

Heidi Nelson

City Administrator

Published in

The Press

September 28, 2017

735316

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/735316-1.pdf